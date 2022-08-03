No. 28: Healthy Teason steps into leadership role at linebacker for CBC

Michael Teason arrived for his first day at CBC’s football camp as a freshman and was taken aback.

Everyone was so big.

And hairy.

Just 13 years old at the time, Teason looked around at the upperclassmen and began thinking about the fact he was going to have to compete with guys who looked like grown men.

“These guys have beards,” Teason said with a laugh. “They’re huge and I’m a little, scrawny kid.”

Now 6-foot-2 and 228 pounds, Teason has long left scrawny behind. He’s one of the guys making the incoming freshmen wonder how this is all going to work.

The No. 28 recruit on the Post-Dispatch’s Super 30 countdown of the area’s top senior football prospects, Teason has been in their shoes and wants them to know he gets it. There was a time he was shy. A time he was quiet. A time when he didn’t feel comfortable but the upperclassmen showed him the ropes.

Teason, 16, said it’s his turn to pay it forward.

“My freshman year I didn’t know much about football or even school so I want to teach these younger guys what we as a senior class know,” Teason said. “They’re going to be a little uncomfortable their freshman year like I was. They might not even know where their classes are or anything so I want to teach them what I know.”

Whatever he did during training this summer made an impression as he was voted one of six team captains by his teammates. It’s an honor that means a great deal to Teason and one he does not take lightly.

“(Captains) help form this team the way we should be,” he said. “I think that’s part of why we won state last year, because of our captains.”

Last season ended like a dream for Teason and the Cadets. They won the Class 6 state championship for their third title in five seasons. But it didn’t start like a dream. Far from it.

Last summer Teason wasn’t able to participate in preseason camp because he suffered a broken ankle early in June. He missed most of that month, all of July and the first half of August before he was cleared to return to action.

While he was recovering, CBC’s coaching staff was still hashing out the best place to play him when he returned. CBC defensive coordinator Butch Dimovitz planned to deploy other players at linebacker, but when they were unavailable due to their own injuries he slotted Teason in and crossed his fingers.

“He was just learning the position,” Dimovitz said. “Mike did it on the fly. He didn’t have most of the summer to learn what we’re doing. It was kind of mid-season when he finally figured out our system and how we go about things. Athletically he kind of plugged in and it was a natural fit. He’s a lot more mature and a lot more athletically advanced than most kids.”

As Teason combined his natural abilities with a greater knowledge of the defensive scheme he took off. He finished his junior season with 64 tackles, two sacks, two interceptions and led the team with four fumble recoveries.

Recovering that many fumbles is not an accident. Teason consistently found himself in the right place at the right time to make the play.

“I think it’s field awareness. That’s him being an athlete,” Dimovitz said. “Mike has such a nose for the ball. He puts himself in the proper positioning and good things happen.”

Not only did Teason recover four fumbles, he turned three of them into touchdowns, including one in CBC’s 48-21 win over Liberty North in the state championship game. For a guy who rarely gets to put hands on the ball, it was a thrill to put points on the board.

“It feels amazing,” Teason said. “It’s exciting to hear the crowd cheer for me. It was exciting to go back to the sideline. It’s a cool experience.”

With the team goal of a state championship secured, Teason’s attention in the offseason turned to recruiting. Or as it was at the time, the lack thereof. Teason didn’t expect to get bombarded with offers right after the season ended, but the days turned into weeks. The longer he went without hearing anything the more he wondered if he would get an opportunity.

“I was thinking, ‘Do I need to change up my film? Am I not doing something right on the field?' ” Teason said. “(CBC) Coach (Scott) Pingel told me to stick with it, that the colleges would come around.”

Sure enough, in February after a workout at CBC, Pingel told Teason that Southeast Missouri State wanted him and they’d offer him. Pingel put Teason on the phone and his longtime dream was a reality.

He had his first college scholarship offer.

Teason called his parents and told them the good news.

“They were super stoked for me,” he said. “We were happy to know I can go to college for free.”

One opportunity snowballed into 16 as Teason has received offers from the likes of Air Force, Arkansas State, Army, Brown, Columbia, Cornell, Eastern Kentucky, Indiana State, Missouri State, Murray State, North Alabama, Penn, Southeast Missouri State, SIU Carbondale, Western Illinois and Yale. Others have expressed interest and are waiting and watching.

Teason is still weighing his options and isn’t in a rush to make a decision. He planned on spending this most recent dead week weighing his choices and figuring out what’s best for him.

“I want to go to a place where I can best fit in. I want to go somewhere where the people are super nice and super caring for me,” Teason said. “I want to go somewhere where they have a good program for business. I want to play for a great football program.”

He should have the chance to showcase even more of his abilities this fall. After a full, healthy offseason Teason has become an even more integral piece of the program. He spent the summer as the point man for the Cadets defense, a role that’s new to him but one he’s taken to in a hurry.