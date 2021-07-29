No. 28: Schonhorst's switch to defense pays dividends for him, CBC

“We didn’t care if he was on the other team’s No. 1 or No. 2 receiver,” Pingel said. “He’s pretty damn special. It goes back to his work ethic and his confidence.”

The 6-foot and 185-pound Schonhorst took the field against O’Fallon in Week 1 his sophomore year and made an immediate impact as he grabbed the first of what would be five interceptions in his debut season. Opponents thought it would be a sound strategy to pick on the then-undersized corner with no experience. Even as he continued to prove on film he was a capable defender the ball kept coming his way.

“I didn’t have a problem with it,” Schonhorst said with a chuckle. “It was great experience, it helped me have a breakout sophomore year.”

It was in direct contrast to what would come as a junior. In last fall’s pandemic-shortened season Schonhorst made 15 tackles and had zero interceptions. Turns out when you spend a whole season showing folks why they shouldn’t throw the ball your way, they stop throwing the ball your way.

“I took it as a sign of respect,” Schonhorst said. “I did get bored.”