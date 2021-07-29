No. 28: Schonhorst's switch to defense pays dividends for him, CBC

Blair Schonhorst never intended to stop playing wide receiver.
It just kind of happened.
“All through middle school I played wide receiver and was pretty serious about it,” Schonhorst said.
As a freshman at CBC he played the position at the freshmen and junior varsity levels. He even got a little taste of it on the varsity when the powerhouse Cadets bullied their way to a second consecutive Class 6 state title in 2018.
Before his sophomore season, however, CBC’s wide receiver corps was loaded with depth and talent. The defensive secondary was short on bodies. Coach Scott Pingel needed a few guys to step in and step up.
When asked, Schonhorst never hesitated.
“It was an opportunity to start,” he said. “I went out to do my very best and I kind of fell in love with it.”
The No. 28 recruit on the Post-Dispatch Super 30 countdown of the area’s top senior prospects, Schonhorst has turned himself into one of the top cornerbacks in the area. In the span of his sophomore season he went from complete newbie to earning the ultimate compliment from his coaches.
“We didn’t care if he was on the other team’s No. 1 or No. 2 receiver,” Pingel said. “He’s pretty damn special. It goes back to his work ethic and his confidence.”
The 6-foot and 185-pound Schonhorst took the field against O’Fallon in Week 1 his sophomore year and made an immediate impact as he grabbed the first of what would be five interceptions in his debut season. Opponents thought it would be a sound strategy to pick on the then-undersized corner with no experience. Even as he continued to prove on film he was a capable defender the ball kept coming his way.
“I didn’t have a problem with it,” Schonhorst said with a chuckle. “It was great experience, it helped me have a breakout sophomore year.”
It was in direct contrast to what would come as a junior. In last fall’s pandemic-shortened season Schonhorst made 15 tackles and had zero interceptions. Turns out when you spend a whole season showing folks why they shouldn’t throw the ball your way, they stop throwing the ball your way.
“I took it as a sign of respect,” Schonhorst said. “I did get bored.”
Schonhorst may not have had as much action as the year before but did say he got caught sleeping a time or two and the opponent's offense was able to take advantage. It was a valuable lesson as he begins his senior season.
“I feel like I do have a chip on my shoulder,” he said. “I feel like I have to prove myself as a corner.”
Schonhorst did enough to prove worthy of several collegiate opportunities. After sitting by patiently as his recruiting process played out at a glacial pace, Schonhorst got hot in a hurry. After participating in Lindenwood University’s Mega Camp for college coaches and scouts he was in demand. He received a flurry of offers.
Schonhorst and his family spent two weeks during the summer taking unofficial visits to potential destinations including Ball State, Kent State and Ohio. All of those football programs have CBC alums on the roster and Schonhorst said it was really helpful as he weeded through his options in search of the right fit.
The first week of July, Schonhorst verbally committed to Ball State. If he follows through and signs with the Cardinals he’ll join former teammates Jordan Marshall and Chevalier Brenson. Both of them were influential in Schonhorst’s development as a player. He played alongside Marshall in the defensive secondary last season. He went against Brenson, a wide receiver, at practice nearly every day.
Schonhorst said he his offensive teammates made a big difference in his successful transition to cornerback.
“Going to corner, it’s a hard position,” Schonhorst said. “The wide receivers we had helped me a lot.”
With his college plans set, Schonhorst is focused on squeezing every last drop out of a senior season that has arrived so much faster than he could have ever expected. The four years between a freshman and a senior seem so distant until you’re the senior. Throw in a junior season that was ravaged by the coronavirus pandemic and it just made it go that much faster.
“With COVID it felt like last year didn’t count with only six games,” Schonhorst said. “Time doesn’t stop for you. It’s not like college where you can get that season back.”
Schonhorst, like the rest of CBC’s seniors, is eyeing a return to glory in some way, shape or form. The Cadets have been knocked off their perch as undisputed kings of the Metro Catholic Conference by rival De Smet. The Spartans have also ended the Cadets' last two seasons. Schonhorst would very much like to turn the tables this fall.
“I feel like we have a great senior class,” Schonhorst said. “We’ve been playing together since we were sophomores. We have great chemistry and a great junior class. I’m excited.”