No. 29: As college options grow, Middleton ready for another big season at Mascoutah

MASCOUTAH — Allen Middleton serves up plenty of excitement on the football field.

The electrifying senior receiver at Mascoutah High also feels right at home in the kitchen or in front of an outdoor barbecue grill.

“I like to cook in my free time,” said the 5-foot-11, 180-pound Middleton. “Pasta, chicken — just things that nourish my body. I like to entertain, too.”

Middleton figures to do plenty of the latter for the Indians, who last season finished 9-2 and reached the second round of the Illinois Class 5A playoffs.

As a junior, Middleton had 57 catches for 1,049 yards and 11 touchdowns. He’s eager to get back on the field, and he believes his best is yet to come.

“Once the ball is in my hands, things are going to go well,” said the convivial Middleton, the No. 29 recruit on the Post-Dispatch Super 30 countdown of the area’s top senior college football prospects. “I love playing football, for sure.”

Also a defensive stalwart, Middleton had 46 tackles, three interceptions, two fumble recoveries and two sacks at safety last year. He considers defense “more fun than offense when it’s going the right way.”

But it’s his offensive capability that gets most of the acclaim.

“He catches as well as I’ve ever had a kid catch the ball,” Mascoutah coach Aaron Hilgendorf said. “If his hands get on it, he’s grabbing it every time. I don’t know the last time I’ve seen him drop a ball. His hands, route-running and ability to change direction (make him special).

“He’s a strong kid, too. He’s capable of playing multiple positions. He could be a heck of a running back because of his strength, his change of direction and speed. Defensively, he’s an intelligent player. With the physical skills he has, he’s a weapon on defense as well.”

Middleton’s passion, intelligence, outgoing personality and talent endear him to a growing list of college programs that would love to add him to their rosters.

Air Force, Navy, SIU Carbondale and Tennessee State have extended offers to Middleton, who also is being wooed by Harvard, Western Illinois, Lindenwood, Dartmouth and Northern Iowa. Middleton said he will make his decision before Mascoutah’s senior night game Oct. 21 against Carbondale.

“I’ve talked to coaches that are recruiting him and I flat-out tell them: ‘I couldn’t say anything bad about Allen if I wanted to,’ ” said Hilgendorf, in his second season at Mascoutah. “He works extremely hard and he’s very coachable. The thing that stands out is his competitiveness. He wants to be the best player out there.”

Typically, he is. Middleton has the speed to shake defenders, runs accurate routes and has large hands that provide a firm grip on the football.

“Definitely route-running ability and speed,” Middleton said of what he provides at receiver. “Being able to create separation (is important), and then when I do catch the ball, being able to take it the distance.”

Academically, Middleton is ranked at the top of his class — “I put the classroom first,” he said. He serves as president of the student council and is a member of the National Honor Society. All are key elements behind the recruiting attention being received by Middleton, the son of Timothy and Comica Middleton.

“There are football opportunities all over when you’re a good athlete,” Hilgendorf said. “But if you’re the total package, it opens so many doors.”

Thus far, Middleton has made only unofficial visits. He has five official visits to make but isn’t sure whether he will use all of them.

“Right now, all my schools are top schools,” he said. “I’m going to keep it open to anybody; I’m not going to narrow it down. On Oct. 21, I’ll make the decision. All the coaches I’ve been talking to have said, ‘Take your time. Make sure this is where you want to be.’ That’s made it easier on me.

“When it’s time to actually lock in and make the decision, you’ve got to think: ‘What do I really want? What do I want in a college? What do I want to do with my future?’ It’s definitely one of those harder decisions, but once it’s made, it will pay off.”

Middleton describes himself as being “very family oriented.” His parents have been a source of support during the recruitment period.

“They want to make sure I’m happy with the decision I make,” he said. “They’re not trying to influence me too much. This is something I’ve always dreamed of. It’s an opportunity a lot of people don’t have. I’m soaking it all in.”

A running back and quarterback in his early years as a little league player, Middleton made the transition to receiver as a freshman.

“It was different. It was a grind. I had to work,” Middleton recalled. “There were some lows, but once I picked it up, I was flying. I was ready to go.”

Middleton’s brother, Timothy II, paved the way. The 2020 graduate of Mascoutah enjoyed a stellar career as a receiver and kick returner, landing a scholarship at McKendree University in Lebanon, where he is a wide receiver.

Middleton has always been big brother’s No. 1 fan.

“I would always go to his games, from his freshman year all the way to him making it up to varsity,” Middleton said. “I was like, ‘Yeah, that’s where I want to be.’ Seeing him out there (on the field) is what sparked everything. And then seeing my brother have college success, too, definitely inspired me. I knew if I wanted to be better than him, I had to work.”

The Indians, who shared the Mississippi Valley Conference championship last season with Triad and Highland, expect to be contenders again.

Chase Hanson, Mascoutah’s quarterback last season, has graduated. But the Indians are optimistic Hanson’s understudy, senior Zane Timon, will click with Middleton and senior Quincy Hall, a star in his own right with 46 catches for 1,041 yards and 11 TDs last year.

“Zane is my boy on and off the field,” Middleton said. “Zane will make the right reads and he can get the ball out there. He can do it all.”

That sounds about like Timon describing Middleton.

“He’s remarkable,” Timon said. “His speed, agility, everything about him is awesome. I think he’s amazing.”

Hilgendorf said it’s a bonus that two of Mascoutah’s top players are tight.

“They’ve got a great relationship,” he said. “They’re good friends off the field as well, which builds that chemistry. Zane knows where Allen likes the ball and how he runs his routes, and Allen knows where Zane’s going to throw it. That’s a special thing. It’s chemistry. That takes time, but they’ve built that.”

Hilgendorf, of course, will mix things up with Middleton to keep defenses in stressed-out mode. On one play, Middleton could run a slant route, catch the ball in stride and slash through the secondary. On the next snap, he could sprint down the sidelines and burn a cornerback.

“If we line him up outside, he’ll run by somebody and go get (the ball),” Hilgendorf said. “We talk about 50-50 balls, but it’s never a 50-50 with him. One-on-one, he’s going to win the majority of those down the field.”

Middleton feels blessed to have football in his life.