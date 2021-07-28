No. 29: CBC's Heitert waited for his chance, it's finally here

Patrick Heitert’s confidence is unbreakable.
More importantly, so is his patience.
The CBC football team’s starting senior quarterback, Heitert always believed he had the talent and ability to hold down the job. It was a matter of actually winning it.
As a freshman Heitert watched as star signal caller Brett Gabbert guided the Cadets to the 2018 Class 6 state championship, their second in a row and third in five seasons. When Gabbert took his considerable skills to Miami University in Ohio, CBC was left with a pair of talented sophomore quarterbacks to pick up the mantle: Ayden Robinson-Wayne and Heitert.
Robinson-Wayne won the starting job as a sophomore and was good for the Cadets as he completed 126 of 192 passes for 1,744 yards, 18 touchdowns and was intercepted three times. He also showed off his electric athleticism as he rushed for a team-high 866 yards and 11 touchdowns.
Heitert, 17, wasn’t the starting quarterback but he wasn’t relegated to clipboard duty either. CBC coach Scott Pingel thought he was too much of an asset to hold back and asked if he’d be willing to play some tight end and slot receiver.
“Coach Pingel realized I knew the offense and I was too athletic to stay on the sidelines,” Heitert said. “Tight end, slot, I’d do anything to get on the field. It came pretty natural.”
As a sophomore Heitert caught three passes for 71 yards and a touchdown. He rushed for 174 yards and a score, too. When he did get in at quarterback he was good as he completed 36 of 57 passes for 527 yards, four touchdowns and was intercepted twice.
“I never stopped working to play quarterback when I was a tight end,” Heitert said.
Number 29 on the Post-Dispatch’s Super 30 countdown of the area’s top senior football prospects, Heitert hoped his junior year would lead to more opportunities at quarterback and it did but not before the coronavirus pandemic completely upended the summer offseason and the start of the regular season. CBC didn’t play its first game last fall until Oct. 3. Robinson-Wayne, who has verbally committed to play baseball at Missouri State, was once again named the starter and Heitert continued catching passes.
But Heitert’s time came in short order. After a win against Eureka and a loss to Metro Catholic Conference rival De Smet, Heitert was tabbed the starting quarterback when CBC played at Vianney. He was efficient as he completed 12 of 18 passes for 225 yards, three touchdowns and was intercepted once. In his second start he was even better as he threw for 332 yards and five touchdowns against Chaminade.
Two weeks later the Cadets season ended with a 54-21 loss in a Class 6 district semifinal to the rival Spartans. Heitert finished his junior campaign with 1,230 yards, 15 touchdowns and was intercepted four times, three of which came in the season finale.
Heitert rushed for a season-high 78 yards against De Smet. Some of that was by design. Some of it was because De Smet’s defense was nipping at his heels.
“We knew they were good,” Heitert said. “We thought we had a pretty good game plan.”
With an offseason that resembled something closer to normal times and all signs pointing to a more normal start to the regular season, Heitert is looking forward to seeing what the Cadets can do. He’s part of a senior class that has taken its share of punishment for the beatings CBC’s previous juggernaut handed out and, frankly, they’re kind of sick of it.
“I’m really fired up,” Heitert said. “We’ve got a great group of seniors, I’m excited to lead these guys.”
Leadership comes in all shapes and sizes on the football field. While he wasn’t exclusively under center as an underclassman, Pingel said Heitert’s willingness to do what is required to help the team has not been lost on his fellow Cadets.
“His teammates saw him waiting his turn,” Pingel said.
In an age where it’s not uncommon for student-athletes to transfer in search of more playing time, Heitert stuck it out. It would have been easy to leave and find that greener grass elsewhere but that’s not what he wanted to do.
“If you work for something hard enough it’ll come to you,” he said. “I fell in love with the school. I liked the guys around me.”
Heitert stayed patient to win the starting job at CBC. He’s hoping that patience will once again reward him with an opportunity at the college level. His recruiting process has been a challenge. At 6-foot and 190 pounds he has good size but not the kind that stands out. Heitert has to show potential suitors what he can do on the field and his junior year four-game mini-season wasn’t enough. So far only Benedictine and William Jewel have offered him a scholarship.
“A lot of schools want more film of me,” he said. “I know it’s my situation, I’ll have to deal with it.”
Heitert has the tools and intellect to be a great quarterback. His knowledge and comprehension of the game plan has always impressed Pingel.
“He tells us about reading defenses, he understands who we’re trying to pick on,” Pingel said. “He does a good job of selling what we’re selling.”
Heitert will use his senior season to sell his talents but said he’s put recruiting on the back burner. If the schools want to see more film of him then he figures he might as well give them the best film he can – a film that ends in victory.
“I’m more focused on winning a state championship than anything else,” Heitert said.