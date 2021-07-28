No. 29: CBC's Heitert waited for his chance, it's finally here

“If you work for something hard enough it’ll come to you,” he said. “I fell in love with the school. I liked the guys around me.”

Heitert stayed patient to win the starting job at CBC. He’s hoping that patience will once again reward him with an opportunity at the college level. His recruiting process has been a challenge. At 6-foot and 190 pounds he has good size but not the kind that stands out. Heitert has to show potential suitors what he can do on the field and his junior year four-game mini-season wasn’t enough. So far only Benedictine and William Jewel have offered him a scholarship.

“A lot of schools want more film of me,” he said. “I know it’s my situation, I’ll have to deal with it.”

Heitert has the tools and intellect to be a great quarterback. His knowledge and comprehension of the game plan has always impressed Pingel.

“He tells us about reading defenses, he understands who we’re trying to pick on,” Pingel said. “He does a good job of selling what we’re selling.”

Heitert will use his senior season to sell his talents but said he’s put recruiting on the back burner. If the schools want to see more film of him then he figures he might as well give them the best film he can – a film that ends in victory.