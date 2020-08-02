No. 29: Parkway South's Walton did a little bit of everything last season

He was the Patriots kicker and punter all season. He kicked off 15 times for a combined 870 yards for an average of 58 yards. He punted 39 times for 1,489 yards for an average of 38 yards. He kicked a pair of extra points. As a sophomore, he hit two field goals.

The only time Walton came off the field was when it was time for the Patriots to return a kick. Otherwise you couldn’t find him on the sideline, and that’s how he likes it.

“I loved it, I’ll never complain,” Walton said. “I’ll never ask to come off the field, I’ll never tap out. I feel like I can change the game on each play.”

Walton’s talents have earned him some collegiate recognition. He’s received offers from Lindenwood University, Bemidji State University and Northeastern State University. He said most college coaches are talking about him playing linebacker, and he's just fine with that.

"All I need is a chance and I can take it from there," he said.

Walton, 17, said it’s an honor to receive the offers, but he was hoping to catch more eyes and add more with a strong senior season. With no camps and combines to raise his profile, he’s resorted to direct messages, emails and phone calls.

It’s not exactly how he’d like to spend his time.