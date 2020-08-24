No. 3: Lewis lands on UCLA, mulls spring season at East St. Louis

None of them managed to land the 6-foot-3 and 190 pound Lewis. In July, he gave a verbal commitment to UCLA. Lewis hasn’t visited the campus yet but he got an idea of what life is like in California back in January.

He visited the Bruins' arch rival, USC.

“That life down there (in California) is pretty cool,” Lewis said. “I got to see how it was. I liked it.”

It would have been a tough call during normal times, but it was especially difficult as the coronavirus pandemic has shut down official college visits and in-person recruiting by college coaches. Lewis took the information and experience he had and used it to make his call.

“It was who was showing me the most love,” he said. “I was most comfortable with (UCLA). I fit in their offense the best.”

UCLA pitched Lewis that they could use a tall, speedy receiver to get down the field in a hurry and put pressure on opposing defenses. It’s not all that different than how he operates for the East Side Flyers.

“That’s what I do,” Lewis said. “It was perfect.”