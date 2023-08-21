FLORISSANT — Tionne Gray's attitude never changes when he mows over offensive linemen left and right.

The Hazelwood Central senior defensive lineman's phone blew up, his social media presence exploded and his mailbox was stuffed with letters from colleges all over the country.

But as his national recruiting profile skyrocketed through the ceiling, he was still the same diligent, hard-working player he was when he first started playing football.

"He does everything you ask him to do," Hazelwood Central coach Carey Davis said. "When other kids see the light shined on him, they get excited for him. It's been exciting to watch his growth. It really took off after the season last year. He understood that when you listen to coaches, things will happen well for you."

Gray, the No. 3 recruit on the Post-Dispatch Super 30 countdown of the area's top senior football prospects, verbally committed to the University of Oregon over a plethora of suitors.

"When I was younger Oregon was always my dream school, but I was never able to go and visit," Gray said. "Being around nature, just all three visits, that made me realize that I like being around nature. It's more comfortable for me, I felt safe. The coaches there made it feel like a family feeling."

Among others, Gray had offers from Missouri, Oklahoma, Illinois, Minnesota, Louisiana State, Colorado, Tennessee, Kentucky and Louisville.

But after his visits to Eugene, Ore., he pulled the trigger and wants to be an example for his peers in the St. Louis area.

"Me going to the West Coast, it hopefully will give more chances for kids here to get out on the coasts," Gray said.

Gray transferred to Central from Carnahan after his sophomore season.

When he did, Davis and the Hawks coaching staff saw the latent abilities locked in Gray's frame.

"He was kind of raw, but you saw that potential," Central assistant coach Jarrett Brooks said. "It was a lot of work to get to where he is at."

As a junior, Gray recorded 27 tackles, two sacks and three tackles for loss.

His best game came in a playoff win against Pattonville where he recorded four tackles and one sack as he terrorized the Pirates' backfield for 48 minutes.

It was the week after, admittedly, a tough game against Eureka in the regular-season finale.

"He took a licking against Eureka, but that changed his mindset about how to approach the game and really focus on technique instead of just being the big kid," Brooks said.

As his recruitment went nationwide, Gray ascended to a leadership role for the Hawks.

"He understands that this is what he needs to do, what the expectations are, being a leader of this team with the eyeballs on him, the standard he has to set," Davis said. "He does a great job of leading by example and with words. He's a great kid for the younger guys to pay attention to."

Though he's a defensive lineman by trade, Gray said he'll do whatever it takes to get on the field.

There may not be a lot of 6-foot-6, 300-pound defensive backs, but if it'd help the team, he'd make the switch.

"Whatever way I can find the field, I don't just play DT or DE, you can put me from zero to six, as long as I can find the field, I'll give my hardest," Gray said.

Having a teammate like Brandon Mason to compete with during practice — especially now that Mason is making the switch to the defensive line — Gray has a teammate to push him on getting into the backfield.

"It's fun. That's my brother," Gray said.

Gray wants to leave his mark at Central before jetting off to the West Coast and joining the Ducks as they transition into the Big Ten.

"I want to make history and prove that Hazelwood Central is the top school in Missouri," Gray said.

