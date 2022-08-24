No. 3: Position switch helped De Smet's Gray pave his way to Notre Dame

Christian Gray prizes his peace of mind.

A senior cornerback for the De Smet football team, Gray and his family begin each day with prayers and meditation. They find their mindfulness before embarking into whatever awaits them in this wild world we live in.

“We’ll speak positive words into the day that we’re going to have. Speak the things we’re going to do, we’re going to achieve,” Gray said. “I just walk into school with peace. If I wake up early in the morning and I’m angry, I’m going to have a bad day regardless because of my feelings.”

Gray, 17, has a similar routine prior to games. Before his sophomore season, former De Smet coach Robert Steeples helped Gray find a way to quiet his mind as he prepared for that night’s opponent. He continues the practice still.

“I was an over-thinker. I’d think about the same play I messed up on,” Gray said. “That’s what Coach Steeples helped me with. I started getting into my game plan. I go alone by myself, listen to music, meditate to myself and say the things I’m going to do. Then I go out on the field.”

When it’s game time Gray leaves his peace behind. That’s when it’s time for him to do what he does best.

Dominate.

“He’s the definition of physical,” first-year De Smet coach John Merritt said.

The No. 3 recruit on the Post-Dispatch Super 30 countdown of the area’s top senior prospects, Gray blends a sharp mind with a long frame that’s loaded with fast-twitch muscle fiber. The 6-foot-1 and 175-pound Gray was highly sought after in his recruiting process as he landed 25 scholarship offers including Arizona State, Boston College, Cincinnati, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Iowa State, Kansas State, Kent State, Kentucky, Miami, Minnesota, Mississippi State, Nebraska, Oklahoma, Ole Miss and Tennessee.

“He’s got the perfect blend for what teams like at corner these days which is length and speed,” Merritt said. “He’s so fast you can’t get away from him and he’s so tall and lanky that you can’t get over him. Then you add with him his physicality. You put those things together and he makes a real special prospect.”

Gray whittled his list to a final group that included Alabama, LSU, Ohio State and Notre Dame. On July 4 he gave a verbal commitment to the Fighting Irish.

Gray said making the right choice from such an extensive and enticing list of options was no simple task.

“It was very difficult. I loved all the coaching staffs, it was a hard, difficult decision,” Gray said. “I prayed about it and meditated about it. I came out with Notre Dame.”

That Gray is on the path to play high-level college football is no surprise to him. He’s had designs on becoming a pro since he was in sixth grade. He just thought he’d be the one catching passes instead of breaking them up.

“All I ever wanted to do was catch the ball and run,” Gray said. “My (youth) coach told me I wasn’t very good at wide receiver so I went to DB. It was a very difficult position for me. I was crying and everything. I wanted to get the ball a lot.”

It took some time, but the more he played cornerback the more he grew to like it. The more he grew to like it the better he became. In eighth grade he had the realization he could, in fact, be a pretty doggone good cornerback. He’s been sold on defense ever since.

“I can hit people. I can get the pick. I can force a fumble,” Gray said. “I didn’t know I could do that then I started trusting myself and my athletic ability.”

As a junior Gray had 34 tackles, made two interceptions and recovered two fumbles. A lockdown defender, he and senior safety Elijah Thomas are dynamic duo in the defensive secondary and a problem opposing offenses are going to have to deal with in the passing game.

“From practicing against them every day we always know where they are,” Merritt said. “You are keenly aware of where Christian and Elijah are and they change all your plans.”

Gray paved his way to college on defense, but he still gets opportunities to put points on the board. Last season he scored four touchdowns, three of which were returns. He went 90 yards to the house on a kickoff at East St. Louis. Against CBC he upped the ante to a 99-yard kick return. Against Kirkwood he had a 97-yard punt return. He even caught two passes at receiver and turned those into 109 yards and a touchdown.

He is expected to play both ways a little more this season and said he’ll do whatever he’s asked to make the team successful.

“I’ll play both sides of the ball,” Gray said. “Wide receiver was my young self’s dream and now I’m playing wide receiver.”

Having been to a pair of state championship games as a freshman and sophomore and then having the season end in the district semifinal round as a junior, Gray and his teammates know what it takes to end the season on top. They want that feeling again and there’s only one way to get it.