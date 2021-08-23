No. 3: Pride's addition makes East St. Louis secondary a horror show for the competition

Toriano Pride knows no fear on the football field.
He lets Hollywood tingle his spine.
A senior cornerback for the East St. Louis High football team, Pride is a horror movie aficionado.
“I’ve watched so many horror movies, I’ve always been into that,” Pride said with a smile. “Anything horror, anything that’s creepy, scary, jump scares, all that, everything.”
Pride, 17, went down the horror movie rabbit hole when he was a freshman and hasn’t come up for air yet. The Conjuring was the first one that really pulled him in. He’s since torn through its sequels and other popular films like The Purge, The Nun, The Ring and The Grudge. Pride has gone back to watch classics that were made before he was born, like The Blair Witch Project.
While he loves the scares, Pride is rarely unnerved by a movie. There has been a time or two, though.
“Sometimes I do get paranoid,” Pride said with a laugh. “I have to take my dog out sometimes and it’ll be dark and I’m looking over my shoulder and have to take my right ear bud out. Just to make sure somebody doesn’t creep up on me.”
The No. 3 recruit on the Post-Dispatch Super 30 countdown of the area’s top senior prospects, Pride’s high school career is something out of a movie, but it’s been anything but horror.
As a freshman in 2018, he started in the defensive secondary and made 43 tackles as Vianney won the Class 5 state championship.
He transferred to Lutheran North for his sophomore season and made 30 tackles as the Crusaders won the 2019 Class 2 state championship.
Last season Pride only played six games due to restrictions put in place by the St. Louis County Department of Public Health to limit the spread of COVID-19. Lutheran North lost in the Class 3 quarterfinals to eventual state champion Blair Oaks.
Pride had 22 tackles and an interception at cornerback. He was Lutheran North’s top wide receiver as he caught 13 passes for 340 yards and scored five touchdowns. He also rushed for 227 yards and another three touchdowns.
Now the 5-foot-11 and 184-pound Pride is going to end his wild high school ride at East Side as the Flyers chase another state championship. He said it hasn’t been challenging getting acclimated to life in the “City of Champions” after coming over from “Scholarship High.”
“It’s no different for real. Same kind of guys, same coaching, just a different stadium,” Pride said. “I’m still learning some of the plays. I’m catching on real quick to it. It’s going to be good, we’ll see Week 1.”
The fact that Pride and the Flyers will get to play in Week 1, against CBC no less, is a major step ahead of last fall when the Illinois High School Association moved football season into the spring and St. Louis County teams weren’t able to play games until early October.
This fall will be critical to an untold number of seniors hoping to continue playing football in college. The coronavirus pandemic and the NCAA’s corresponding response has altered recruiting in ways that won’t fully be understood for years.
Pride, however, does not fall into that camp. The recruiting grind wore on him at times as he sifted through nearly 30 college scholarship offers that included Alabama, Arkansas, Auburn, Central Florida, Florida State, Georgia, Illinois, Iowa, Iowa State, Kansas, Kansas State, Kentucky, Michigan, Michigan State, Minnesota, Mississippi, Missouri, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Oregon, Purdue, Tennessee, Texas A&M and Texas Tech.
“My recruitment process has been crazy,” Pride said. “It was fun at first, but then it got overwhelming with the schools and everyone wanting to talk to me. I had to cut my list down.”
When Pride and his family sat down and hashed out his final list, there were still so many good options it was hard to pick. At different points during his process he thought he’d found the perfect fit only to realize after conversations with his dad that there were factors he hadn’t considered.
“I was real indecisive,” Pride said. “It’s hard for me to pick stuff. I had a lot of help from my dad.”
In June, Pride made a choice and with the blessing of his family announced he was verbally committing to Clemson. He’s the first player from the area to commit to the Tigers since Dabo Swinney took over as coach in 2009 and turned Clemson into a perennial national championship contender.
“Clemson was the best decision for me, that’s why I picked them,” Pride said. “The coaches all treat you like family. All the players treat you right, they’re not Hollywood. They all treat you like a little brother and take you under their wing. The biggest thing for me was the atmosphere, the vibe, the people.”
Clemson envisions Pride playing outside cornerback, a position he’s played most of his young life. But he’ll play whatever position they want as long as he can make an impact.
“Anywhere that’s going to get me on the field as fast as possible,” Pride said. “I prefer outside corner as my main position, but as long as I’m on the field I’m happy.”
Pride will move around for the Flyers, too. He’s proven himself a capable receiver on top of being one of the top rated corners in the country. A four-star recruit, Pride was selected to participate in the All-American Bowl in January.
“He’s a great cover guy,” East St. Louis coach Darren Sunkett said. “(Adding Pride) puts us in situations where we’ll be able to play a lot of man where need be and play some zone behind it. He just boosts a great secondary we already had.”
It’s a secondary that gets to practice against Luther Burden III, the consensus top-rated wide receiver in the nation. However, Pride and Burden haven’t gone head to head much if at all in the preseason. It has led to some friendly banter between the two standouts.
“The crazy thing is I don’t have to go against him ever,” Pride said with a smile. “It’s really me talking. He’ll just be laughing. He’ll say some stuff. I’m saying more slick stuff.”
The time for talk is rapidly coming to an end. With the season mere days away from kicking off, Pride is itching to get on the field with his new teammates and live up to his billing as one of the top players in his class in the nation.
“It feels good, that’s all I can really say,” Pride said. “I’m ready to have full games and a full season.”
A season full of highlights that will turn into a horror movie for the competition.