No. 3: Pride's addition makes East St. Louis secondary a horror show for the competition

“Clemson was the best decision for me, that’s why I picked them,” Pride said. “The coaches all treat you like family. All the players treat you right, they’re not Hollywood. They all treat you like a little brother and take you under their wing. The biggest thing for me was the atmosphere, the vibe, the people.”

Clemson envisions Pride playing outside cornerback, a position he’s played most of his young life. But he’ll play whatever position they want as long as he can make an impact.

“Anywhere that’s going to get me on the field as fast as possible,” Pride said. “I prefer outside corner as my main position, but as long as I’m on the field I’m happy.”

Pride will move around for the Flyers, too. He’s proven himself a capable receiver on top of being one of the top rated corners in the country. A four-star recruit, Pride was selected to participate in the All-American Bowl in January.

“He’s a great cover guy,” East St. Louis coach Darren Sunkett said. “(Adding Pride) puts us in situations where we’ll be able to play a lot of man where need be and play some zone behind it. He just boosts a great secondary we already had.”