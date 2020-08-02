No. 30: Binford's size, speed make him a two-way terror at Cahokia

“My boys want to be in college like I do,” Binford said. “We came out to the field and put the work in.”

Binford’s role has grown dramatically the past three years. As a sophomore he made an impact with the defense as he had 83 tackles and three sacks. Last season he led the Comanches in touchdown receptions and sacks. He was second in total tackles and receiving yards.

“He took over and became a dominant player,” Clay said.

This season even bigger things are expected for Binford. But it’s going to be awhile before he and the rest of Illinois can get back on the field. Illinois is one of five states that have moved football season out of the fall. The first football games are scheduled to be played in Illinois on March 5. It’s not what Clay or Binford hoped would happen, but they still have a chance at a season.

And it is expected to be a good season for Cahokia.

“We’ve got a good team and we can be successful,” Binford said. “We have to execute and play smart.”

That was something Cahokia struggled with against Highland when last season ended. The Bulldogs pounced on several Comanche miscues to open up a 21-0 lead in the first half and then held on for a 21-20 road win.