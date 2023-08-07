Brian Fitzmaurice knows the importance of a first impression.

Three years ago, prior to his freshman football season at Marquette High, the newbie sent an email to coach Michael Stewart.

Fitzmaurice just wanted to introduce himself and talk about his goals down the road.

"I had to tell him what I'm about and how serious I am about football," Fitzmaurice recalled.

Stewart had never received an introduction letter from a 14-year newbie. He was pleasantly surprised.

The short message began with a simple, "My name is Brian Fitzmaurice and I'm looking forward to being part of your team."

It ended with a simple, "I hope to make a difference for your program."

Fitzmaurice has done just that — and more.

The hard-hitting defensive back has developed into one of the toughest pound-for-pound players on a team known for its grit.

At 5-foot-11 and 190 pounds, the chiseled Fitzmaurice is the perfect example of an overachiever.

"The kid can hit," Stewart said. "He's got a switch that he can flip on once he steps on the field."

Fitzmaurice, the No. 30 recruit on the Post-Dispatch Super 30 countdown of the area’s top senior college football prospects, caught Stewart's attention early on with the get-to-know-me email.

"It's rare for a freshman to do something like that," Stewart said. "It took me back at first. You just don't get kids that are that professional anymore. It just showed me he was really serious about the path he wanted to take."

The introductory message also served as the beginning of a true friendship, far above the normal player-coach brotherhood.

Stewart considers Fitzmaurice a true confidant. He allows the senior to interact with his sons, Chase, age 4, and Cameron, 7, on a regular basis.

Fitzmaurice, on the other hand, comes to Stewart for advice outside of the football realm.

"He's like a second father to me," Fitzmaurice said.

Stewart loved the email from Fitzmaurice, but he was equally impressed with the first visual meeting between the two.

The veteran coach poked his head into the school weight room during August workouts and saw the relative tiny player turning heads with his strength.

"He looked like he weighed about 150 pounds and he's squatting 300, double his weight," Stewart said. "Right there I thought, 'This kid has the potential to be something special.' "

Fitzmaurice has lived up to that lofty praise.

He broke into the starting lineup as a linebacker during his sophomore campaign and was third on the team in tackles despite being relatively undersized.

Stewart then moved Fitzmaurice into the defensive backfield last fall, although he also used him as a "Swiss army knife."

"He's all over the field all the time, so we try and line him up where he can do the best good," Stewart said. "I build the scheme of the defense around that young man. He flies around the field and that helps us to use him in a variety of ways."

Fitzmaurice broke onto the scene by recording a safety midway through his first season. He athletically chased down a Lafayette quarterback in the end zone.

"He just has a nose for the ball and he always seems to be there at the point of collision," Stewart said.

Fitzmaurice plays with a chip on his shoulder, which enables him to hold his own against bigger Class 6 opponents.

He suffered a concussion during his sophomore season while butting heads against a 6-4, 215-pound tight end all night long.

"Nothing bothers him," Stewart said. "He just comes back looking for more."

Fitzmaurice even wears a mohawk haircut in the style of former University of Oklahoma and Seattle Seahawks linebacker Brian Bosworth.

That somewhat maniacal look adds even more intimidation to his already-strong arsenal.

"That hair style fits him perfectly," Stewart said.

Fitzmaurice's lack of size has slowed interest from college coaches somewhat. Butler and Valparaiso are among the schools that have shown the most interest.

The weightlifting and workout junkie is not going to make his college choice until after this upcoming season. He is hoping to turn even more heads with his ball-hawking style of play.

The Mustangs have compiled a 19-4 record with Fitzmaurice as a regular. Half of their starting lineup returns this time around.

Fitzmaurice, who wears the No. 1, will anchor a defense that has allowed just 12.3 points per game over the past two seasons.

"I can't wait," Fitzmaurice said. "As a senior, you want to go out in style."

2023-24 Post-Dispatch Super 30 preseason countdown