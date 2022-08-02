No. 30: Parr takes aim at another state title chase with Lutheran St. Charles

Michael Parr Jr. took a good look in the mirror.

The Lutheran St. Charles wide receiver liked what he saw after helping the Cougars to the Class 2 football state championship in early December.

With one exception.

The 6-foot speedster felt a little undersized. At 160 pounds, he knew something had to be done for him to gain the attention of NCAA Division I coaches.

So Parr decided it was time to bulk up.

"I figured (college) coaches would say, 'He's 160 pounds, that's just not big enough,' " Parr said. "I knew I had to put on some weight — so they wouldn't be able to say that."

Parr, the No. 30 recruit on the Post-Dispatch Super 30 countdown of the area’s top senior college football prospects, has done just that.

With an intense workout regimen in the weight room, he has added muscle and size to his once slight frame.

Now at 175 pounds and still growing, Parr is ready to take on all comers.

"I'm hoping to be at 185 by the time the season starts," Parr warned.

Yes, one of the biggest deep threats in the area will be even harder to bring down. Plus, he has not lost a bit of speed.

Parr had 42 catches for 1,019 yards and 12 touchdowns last season, all team highs.

Now, he is expected to blow past those strong numbers.

"He's getting bigger, faster, stronger and ready to do a lot of the little things that we are expecting him to do as a leader for us," Lutheran St. Charles coach Arlen Harris says. "It's fair to say we're ready for him to have a big season."

Parr served as the Cougars' go-to threat throughout most of last year's 12-2 campaign. He averaged a whopping 24.3 yards per reception, including a seven-catch, 193-yard effort in a 49-36 win over Life for Life in the quarterfinal round.

He hauled in a team-high four passes in a 33-27 triumph over traditional power Lamar in the state championship game Dec. 3 at Faurot Field.

"Big play after big play all season long, especially on the edge," said Harris, a former NFL running back, whose career spanned five seasons with St. Louis, Detroit and Atlanta. "Having the success that we had, we wouldn't have been able to get that far without him."

Parr turned heads as a freshman with 30 catches, 683 yards and six scores. He missed most of his sophomore campaign with a knee injury.

That year off made him work even harder to get healthy and back into the lineup.

"You don't realize how much you miss it until you're not out there," Parr said. "It was important to me to come back strong and show people what I could do."

The Hazelwood resident managed a modest 12 catches over his first five games last fall before a breakout 133-yard effort in a 49-7 win over Quincy Notre Dame. That performance spurred him on to a strong second half. He scored touchdowns in five of his last six games.

Now the new and improved Parr will be expected to take a leadership role on a team that has just nine seniors.

"I'm ready," Parr said. "I love the big-time lights. Making a big play, there's nothing like it."

Parr displayed his new power and speed in the spring by helping the Cougars' 800-meter relay team to a third-place finish at the state track and field meet.

That speed, along with some new muscle, should help Parr turn the heads of Division I coaches around the country this fall.

He also plans on helping Lutheran St. Charles make a run at another state football title.