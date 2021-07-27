No. 30: Westminster's Minner learned the ropes quickly as youngest of five siblings

“We are used to doing AAU track for the summer and going to Junior Olympics for that, but of course we couldn't do that this summer (due to the COVID-19 pandemic),” Minner said. “I think we did around nine camps this summer. We hit some of the major camps like Mizzou, Alabama, SMU, Dallas Showcase, Missouri Southern, SEMO. I appreciate my dad doing that for me and taking the time out from work.”

LJ and his father looked at their summer options and then came up with a game plan.

“He made the decision to focus on football and that's what we did,” Larry Sr. said. “He took part in looking at some schools he wanted to go to and we knew about some major camps out there, so what I did was we lined up what we were going to do and then we just hit the road.”

Larry Sr. was a standout football player for Jennings in the early 1980s and went on the become the first African American to be named an NAIA first-team All-American during a successful collegiate career at Benedictine College.

He knows the recruiting process, even if things have changed a bit.