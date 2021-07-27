No. 30: Westminster's Minner learned the ropes quickly as youngest of five siblings

Larry Minner Sr. knew pretty quick the youngest of his five children would be cut out for sports.
Minner's two oldest sons, Armond and Dra, went to Eureka High. His third son, Ramone, went to Hazelwood Central. And daughter Adrianna attended Rosati-Kain and Westminster. They all played sports and helped toughen up their baby brother, Larry Jr. — or LJ, as he's known.
“It's a competition thing that I wouldn't say was sibling rivalries, but when you came to talk about sports, you had to come with it,” Larry Sr. said. “He's kind of seen the gambit. They just kept him on the right path. We let the siblings kind of do their thing because they have that connection and we would just stay out of the way. When they were younger, they didn't take it easy. So he had to adapt real quick.”
LJ Minner is thankful for what his siblings did for him.
“Throughout my life, they've always pushed me to be better,” he said. “When I was out of line, they made me tough. I really appreciate those guys and I love those guys to death. My sister, she's just like them. She's tough, too.”
The No. 30 prospect on the Post-Dispatch Super 30 countdown of the area's top seniors, Minner will enter his final high school campaign at Westminster after a whirlwind summer tour of offseason football camps that came on the heels of a spring season in which Minner placed in the top 10 in both the shot put (second) and discus (10th) at the Class 3 boys track and field state championships.
“We are used to doing AAU track for the summer and going to Junior Olympics for that, but of course we couldn't do that this summer (due to the COVID-19 pandemic),” Minner said. “I think we did around nine camps this summer. We hit some of the major camps like Mizzou, Alabama, SMU, Dallas Showcase, Missouri Southern, SEMO. I appreciate my dad doing that for me and taking the time out from work.”
LJ and his father looked at their summer options and then came up with a game plan.
“He made the decision to focus on football and that's what we did,” Larry Sr. said. “He took part in looking at some schools he wanted to go to and we knew about some major camps out there, so what I did was we lined up what we were going to do and then we just hit the road.”
Larry Sr. was a standout football player for Jennings in the early 1980s and went on the become the first African American to be named an NAIA first-team All-American during a successful collegiate career at Benedictine College.
He knows the recruiting process, even if things have changed a bit.
“I would give him a little bit of insight as to what I did. I was pretty good when I played, but I just had to create a letter. Those were many moons ago. And he pretty much took the baton and went from there with it,” said Larry Sr., who is the track coach at Westminster and also will be a first-year football assistant this season. “It's just a matter of building relationships with the coaches and let them know that you're out there. After he would finish with a camp, he would go visit with the coaches, touch base with them, get their information and start following them on Twitter and that whole nine yards.”
LJ has been a standout on both sides of the ball during his three-year career with the Wildcats, but the last two years defense has become the calling card for the 6-foot, 205-pound strong safety.
“Running back used to be my No. 1, but I've fallen into the dark side, as they say, on defense and fell in love with that position,” he said. “I like covering tight ends and sometimes slots. They like to use me as a Swiss Army knife. I can almost do anything on the field. Being that real versatile, hybrid-type player is one of my strong suits.
“I have no problem with playing defense. Offense was my first love. Everybody loves to get the ball and score touchdowns, but defense, of course, wins games. Defense is just where my love is right now. I always look forward to making plays at crunch time when the game is on the line.”
Minner burst onto the scene with 866 rushing yards and 10 touchdowns his freshman year, adding 32 tackles, including eight for a loss. He increased his rushing total to 1,062 yards as a sophomore and also made 30 tackles while also adding two interceptions, a fumble recovery and a sack. During a junior campaign that was cut to just four games because of the pandemic, Minner rushed for 354 yards and six TDs and also made 42 tackles.
Even though defense is his main priority now and in the future, Minner will still play a big role in the Westminster offense. With more than 2,500 combined yards of rushing and receiving his first three years, he has his sights set on the school record for all-purpose yards held by his good friend Steve Webb.
“I think I'm like 1,600 (yards) away, but it kind of eats at me that we only had four games last season,” said Minner, who will turn 18 years old in February. “If we have a full year this year, I should be able to get it. The (offensive line) is looking pretty solid, so I think it's something right in front of me that I can grab.”
The Wildcats open their season Aug. 27 with a nonconference game at Ladue.
“I'm definitely hungry for them and working my butt off to get them back because the past two years they've ended our year both times,” Minner said. “I'm very excited for my last hurrah. The time has definitely flown by. I feel like I was just a freshman and they were calling my name to go out there when our seniors got hurt. I remember freshman year everybody saying the years are going to go by and I was like, 'Oh, I got time.' But now I'm here, and I'm just going to lay it all out on the line for my brothers out there next to me.”
And after that last hurrah, Minner will bring his solid grade point average (3.3 at the moment) and a drive to succeed in both academics and athletics to the next level.
Missouri Southern and Southeast Missouri State are among the schools that have already shown interest.
“I'm good with it because I went off to college and played, but Mom (Simone) is the one having the most difficulty,” Larry Sr. said with a laugh.
Dad admits he was sometimes tough on his youngest child early on, just like his siblings, but he has full confidence LJ has what it takes to succeed in life.
“When I saw the light go off at maybe 9 or 10, now I just kind of give suggestions and he takes it from there,” Larry Sr. said. “I think he's grown tremendously as compared to when he came in against St. Mary's his freshman year. You see the difference now. He had the hunger, he had the drive. That's still consistent. But now you really see the confidence, taking the leadership and really talking to the players. He's taking more responsibility in getting guys to really kind of focus in. That's been my proudest moment.”