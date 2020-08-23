No. 4: East St. Louis QB Macon primed to rewrite state record book

“Just building something, starting something for the long run and not joining something that’s already been built,” Macon said.

Macon had some prime choices to pick from. He had offers from the likes of Illinois, Michigan State, Central Michigan, Indiana, Iowa, Iowa State, Southern Mississippi and Vanderbilt.

At 6-foot and 200 pounds, Macon has good size but he’s not overwhelming. His “measurables” don’t jump off the page. But when you put a ball in his hands, as his track record shows, he makes magic.

Macon competed at the Elite 11 quarterback camp this summer against 19 of the nation’s top prospects and more than held his own.

“It was definitely a confidence builder,” East Side coach Darren Sunkett said. “We’ve been saying all along he was one of the best quarterbacks in the country. He ended up being ranked in the top seven. If you underestimate him he’s always going to prove you wrong.”

The Elite 11 was a learning experience for Macon and one that he’ll use to help him develop. He said one of the biggest pieces of the showcase had nothing to do with slinging the football.