No. 4: Ford found his path forward as a freshman at John Burroughs

“We decided to play both (football and basketball),” Ford said. “Football just took off.”

Ford, 17, went from giving up the game to becoming the best possible football player he could be, regardless of the sacrifice. He dropped 25 pounds in the offseason by restructuring his diet and running 5Ks, something he never imagined he would do.

“I was never a runner,” Ford said. “I was the slowest guy on the (basketball) team. It was hard for the first two weeks. Then it just became easier.”

Music played a key role for Ford. He’d get up in the morning, turn on his tunes and head out the door to get that day’s run out of the way.

“If I didn’t have music I wouldn’t have gotten up in the morning,” he said.

When it was time to eat Ford gave up some of his favorites in the name of fitness. He cut out croissants, grilled cheese and roast beef sandwiches. His dairy intake was drastically reduced as he skipped the cow’s milk in his cereal, shunned yogurt and cheese.

He usually ate six meals a day that featured plenty of lean meats and enough leafy greens to feed a fluffle of rabbits.

“I had a lot of salad,” Ford said. “So much salad.”