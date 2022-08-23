No. 4: Mizzou landed a unique talent in Francis Howell's Norfleet

Brett Norfleet’s noggin has taken its share of knocks without a helmet.

When you’re 6-foot-7, door frames and car ceilings can leave you smarting if you’re not careful.

“Every once and awhile you have to watch out for doors and signs and stuff,” Norfleet said with a laugh.

A senior tight end and defensive end for the Francis Howell High football team, Norfleet knows all too well the daily inconveniences that come when you’re tall.

Size 16 shoes can’t be found out in the wild at the mall. They have to be ordered online.

High school desks were never designed with people his size in mind.

Carpooling with friends? You better bring a stretch limo.

“I squeeze into a Maxima. I have the seat all the way back and down. It fits real snug,” Norfleet said. “It’s just something you have to live with.”

The No. 4 recruit on the Post-Dispatch Super 30 countdown of the area’s top senior prospects, Norfleet has every intention of living it up in his fourth year on the Vikings’ varsity. He’s transformed himself from a long and lanky freshman into a hulking handful of a senior. At 6-7 and 235 pounds, Norfleet is a matchup nightmare at tight end for linebackers or defensive backs. At defensive end he has a wingspan that makes it hard to keep his hands off ball carriers and quarterbacks. There just aren’t that many players like him in the area or around the state, which is why he was such a sought-after commodity.

Norfleet, 18, received more than 20 NCAA Division I scholarship offers, including some of the bluest blue bloods in the country. Among those to offer him were Alabama, Arizona State, Arkansas, Auburn, Colorado, Florida State, Iowa State, Kansas, Kansas State, Kentucky, Miami, Michigan, Michigan State, Minnesota, Ohio State, Purdue, Tennessee, Virginia Tech, Washington, West Virginia and USC.

Last November, Norfleet tried to put an end to his recruiting process when he gave a verbal commitment to Missouri. While that kept some of the schools at bay, others are still interested in him if he ever decides to switch things up.

“It slowed down for a short period of time then it picked up again,” Norfleet said. “I got calls and texts from schools wanting me to come down and look at them. It’s a little slow right now, but every once and awhile I get a text or a call. At the end of the day I kind of wanted to play for my home state and make everyone here proud."

They’d be crazy not to keep checking on Norfleet until he signs in December because he’s such a rare talent. As a junior he caught 26 passes for 416 yards and five touchdowns. He also made 16 tackles, seven tackles for loss and three sacks at defensive end.

It should be just the tip of the iceberg for what Norfleet can do on the field. His high school experience has been unique as he took the field as freshman for a strong, loaded football program. As a sophomore he played through a shoulder injury that required surgery and forced him to miss the spring baseball season.

His junior season was the first where he was completely healthy and comfortable on the field.

“He was a skinny kid when we threw him out there as a freshman,” Francis Howell coach Brent Chojnacki said. “Through the shoulder injury, COVID, all that crazy stuff that happened you can see how much he’s developed. What he did last year with a healthy shoulder picked up a lot of attention. There’s a reason why Nick Saban and those guys are in touch.”

Norfleet said he’s been confident football would be his path to college since his freshman year. He has teammates at Howell he’s played with since they were in third grade with flags on their hips. When he arrived at Howell and had the chance to play in front a packed grandstand that is a hallmark of Vikings home games, it only cemented in his mind football was the way.

“The atmosphere here on Friday night is unbeatable,” Norfleet said. “When you waltz into that end zone you look up and everyone is going crazy. It’s awesome.”

At the end of the day Norfleet just wants to help his team win, but if forced to pick between racking up sacks or putting points on the board he said it’s a no brainer — touchdowns all day, baby.

A lot football players relish the physicality of defense, that’s not Norfleet.

“They must not know what it feels like to score,” he said with a wide smile.

Norfleet expects to find the end zone plenty this season and he should have his share of tackles, too, as Howell tries to make its first state title game appearance since 2012. No matter where his senior year ends, Norfleet is going to give everything he’s got to make it last as long as he can.