No. 5: De Smet's Markway has unmeasurable potential, health is the only thing holding him back

Mac Markway doesn’t know when he’ll take the field this season.

He doesn’t know when he’ll get cleared to pull on his helmet and pads with his De Smet football teammates.

He doesn’t know what the future holds.

He just knows when the time comes he’ll be ready.

“I’m talking to my doctor, getting better every day, seeing what he says,” Markway said. “That’s what I’m waiting on.”

The No. 5 recruit on the Post-Dispatch Super 30 countdown of the area’s top senior prospects, Markway has the tools and the pedigree to be the top dog in the Class of 2023. He’s 6-foot-4 and 244 pounds of granite. His cousin, Kyle Markway, was an absolute beast at tight end in his time at Vianney and then at South Carolina. He’s currently making the rounds in the National Football League trying to find the right fit.

Markway’s father, Matt, played tight end at Iowa. His uncle, Steve Wisniewski, played tight end at Ohio State in the late 1990s.

“I was a tight end out of the womb,” Markway said with a smile.

However, Markway, 17, hasn’t had the opportunity to showcase his talents because of a left knee injury that cost him the entirety of his junior season and is threatening to cut into a chunk of his senior season. It’s why he’s waiting to be medically cleared to play the game he loves.

“We’re all waiting with him and praying with him and we’ll see what we get,” first-year De Smet coach John Merritt said.

Markway’s recruiting process has been anything but typical. He was on scouts' radars as a young player and started getting attention as a freshman. It was during that season he gave everyone an eyeful of his potential as he started every game as De Smet went 14-0 and won the Class 6 state championship. He was dinged up his sophomore season, but that was truncated by St. Louis County’s decision to not allow football to be played until October due to restrictions put in place to limit the spread of COVID-19. The Spartans played seven games and finished as the Class 6 runner-up. Markway caught two passes for 21 yards and a touchdown. On the defensive line he had six tackles and a pair of sacks.

As a young player Markway’s biggest impact came by clearing a path for his teammates. Blessed with size and an affection for the weight room as a youngster, he’s a force most linebackers and safeties don’t want to see when he’s got a full head of steam.

“He’s big and strong and there’s nobody as big and strong as he is. He’s a football player,” Merritt said. “He’s going to finish plays. He’s one of the most devastating blockers, maybe in the history of the state of Missouri. And you could say that after his freshman and sophomore year.”

Despite missing his junior season, Markway’s potential was enough to draw an outrageous amount of college scholarship offers. At last check he’d received 27 offers including Alabama, Arkansas, Auburn, Florida, Florida State, Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Kansas State, Kentucky, Miami, Michigan, Michigan State, Nebraska, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Oregon, South Carolina, Stanford, Texas, Texas A&M, USC, Washington and West Virginia.

As a sophomore, Markway gave a verbal commitment to Florida but then the coaching staff turned over and things were different than when he pledged. He decommitted and reopened his recruiting.

When he did one of the first places that piqued his interest was Louisiana State University. LSU had recently hired Brian Kelly and with him came assistant coach Mike Denbrock, whose track record with tight ends had Markway dreaming big when he committed to the Bayou Bengals in March.

“They’ve sent 15 tight ends to the NFL combined,” Markway said. “To be able to build them up to a first-round pick is really impressive. I’m going there to improve my talents every day against the best of the best. It was a no-brainer.”

When he gets on campus there will be a familiar face. Former De Smet head coach Robert Steeples joined LSU’s staff when Kelly was hired in November. Steeples was Markway’s coach his freshman and sophomore seasons.

Last season the Spartans were under the direction of Carl Reed, who resigned in the spring. This fall it’s Merritt who’s tasked with leading De Smet back to prominence. Having three different coaches in four seasons could be jarring for a high school athlete, but Markway said he and his fellow seniors are just rolling with it.

“The senior class we have, we’re like peas in a pod. It’s not hard to stay together. We’re always tight,” Markway said. “Coaching change? So what, we’re the same team. We’re not getting bad coaches and we’re great players so we’re good.”

Markway will be even better the next time he gets under the lights on a Friday night with his friends. When he does, hopefully he’ll be able to show the world what he’s been working on away from the spotlight.