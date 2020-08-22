No. 5: Lutheran St. Charles' Rubio displays vast array of talents

The Rubio family has made several visits to South Bend. When Fighting Irish defensive line/associate head coach Mike Elston called to make the official offer, Rubio needed just 10 minutes to decide.

“I think he realized that he was comparing every other school we visited to Notre Dame,” Angel said.

Rubio went to a defensive line camp at Notre Dame prior to his sophomore season and immediately turned heads. That attention helped form a band of loyalty and played a key role in his choice.

“It’s Notre Dame. There isn’t a lot more that you have to say,” Rubio said. “They saw potential in me (at camp) and (Elston) was one of the very first coaches to take me aside and take time with me. Even if it was for just a few minutes, it was something I didn’t forget.”

Rubio has learned plenty from his father, who also serves as the defensive line coach at Lutheran St. Charles. The youngster has taken full advantage of dad’s vast experience and know-how.

“As a player, the things he knows and what he’s taught me has been so valuable,” Rubio said. “But most important, he’s taught me to be a good person, a good human being. That’s the best part.”