No. 5: Lutheran St. Charles' Rubio displays vast array of talents

Gabriel Rubio is one of the top defensive tackles in the country.
But you won’t find the Lutheran St. Charles senior bragging about his ability. Or his recent verbal commitment to attend tradition-rich football power Notre Dame.
But ask him about his apple pie-making skills and he isn’t afraid to boast a little.
Yes, the 6-foot-6, 305-pound pass-rushing man child is just as deadly making the all-American dessert as he is harassing opposing quarterbacks.
His apple treat is a thing of beauty.
“My pie is good — and everybody knows it,” he said.
Rubio began baking during the outset of the pandemic out of necessity.
“If I wanted one to eat, I had to do it myself,” he said. “I started liking it and it became something I work at and take pride in.”
Rubio does not share his baking skills with the world — just relatives. His parents, grandparents and four siblings are the beneficiaries of his new-found skill.
“I wasn’t sure he’d be that good at it,” said his mom, Theresa. “But they’re good — real good.”
Rubio inherited his football skills from his father Angel, who had a two-year stint in the NFL with Pittsburgh, Arizona, San Francisco and Cincinnati during the 1998 and 1999 seasons.
But his pie-baking talent comes from Theresa, the owner of Grandma’s Cookies, a well-known sweet shop located on the riverfront in downtown St. Charles.
“I keep telling people he’s got a little more than just football going for him,” said Angel, who also played in the XFL and Arena Football League. “This is a perfect example.”
Gabriel makes the pies from scratch, including the crust, and said there is a skill to succeeding at both of his passions.
“If the apples aren’t perfect, they get (mushy) and it ends up being just like an applesauce pie,” he explained. “Getting the right apples at the right time — that's what makes the pie good.”
Rubio’s skills are unquestioned — in both fields of endeavor. He was recently rated the seventh-best high school defensive lineman in the country by Sports Illustrated. A two-way starter and No. 5 on the Post-Dispatch Super 30 countdown of the area's top senior prospects, he possesses an uncanny knack for wreaking havoc in the backfield.
“He can just take over a game,” said Lutheran coach Arlen Harris, a former running back with the St. Louis Rams. “He has size, muscle and he’s just so technically sound.”
Rubio’s domination was never more evident than in a 34-7 win over rival O’Fallon Christian in Week 3 last season. He recorded seven quarterback sacks and spearheaded a defense that threw a blanket over the high-powered Eagles' attack.
The next week, Rubio posted 15 tackles for loss in a 51-0 triumph over conference foe Duchesne.
“He plays with a chip on his shoulder,” Harris said. “He’s a lot to handle and most teams just can’t do it.”
Rubio, who also starts on the offensive line, has 205 tackles — 50 for a loss — in three years as a starter. He has racked up those impressive numbers despite opponents avoiding him at all cost.
Those consistent performances, coupled with a high ceiling, drew the attention of NCAA Power Five schools from all across the country. He received 32 offers and made 10 unofficial visits before deciding on Notre Dame just more than a year ago.
The Rubio family has made several visits to South Bend. When Fighting Irish defensive line/associate head coach Mike Elston called to make the official offer, Rubio needed just 10 minutes to decide.
“I think he realized that he was comparing every other school we visited to Notre Dame,” Angel said.
Rubio went to a defensive line camp at Notre Dame prior to his sophomore season and immediately turned heads. That attention helped form a band of loyalty and played a key role in his choice.
“It’s Notre Dame. There isn’t a lot more that you have to say,” Rubio said. “They saw potential in me (at camp) and (Elston) was one of the very first coaches to take me aside and take time with me. Even if it was for just a few minutes, it was something I didn’t forget.”
Rubio has learned plenty from his father, who also serves as the defensive line coach at Lutheran St. Charles. The youngster has taken full advantage of dad’s vast experience and know-how.
“As a player, the things he knows and what he’s taught me has been so valuable,” Rubio said. “But most important, he’s taught me to be a good person, a good human being. That’s the best part.”
Rubio has a strong upside with two former NFL players helping him over the rough spots.
Harris said Rubio has all the tools needed to reach the next level.
“The last year or so, he’s just started turning the corner,” Harris said. “He’s figured out his size. He was still growing these past couple years. It’s obvious there’s a big opportunity there for him to be playing on Sundays in the future.”
2020-21 Post-Dispatch preseason Super 30 countdown
No. 5: Gabriel Rubio, Lutheran St. Charles, DL
No. 6: Travion Ford, Lutheran North, DE
No. 7: Justin Johnson, Edwardsville, RB
No. 8: Tyler Hibbler, Trinity, S
No. 9: Taj Butts, De Smet, RB
No. 10: Mekhi Wingo, De Smet, DL
No. 11: Ryan Hoerstkamp, Washington, TE
No. 12: Demetrius Cannon, Trinity, WR
No. 13: Dakote Doyle-Robinson, De Smet, DL
No. 14: Darez Snider, De Smet, RB
No. 15: Rico Barfield, De Smet, RB
No. 16: Bill Jackson, Cardinal Ritter, RB
No. 17: Hutson Lillibridge, De Smet, OL
No. 18: Chevalier Brenson, CBC, WR
No. 19: Myles Norwood, Trinity, DB
No. 20: Logan Kopp, Lindbergh, ATH/MLB
No. 21: Jordan Marshall, CBC, DB/S
No. 22: Angelo Butts, McCluer North, WR
No. 23: Will Lee, Kirkwood, WR
No. 24: Latrell Bonner, O'Fallon, S
No. 25: Kaden McMullen, O'Fallon Christian, QB
No. 26: Kyle Long, Hazelwood Central, OL
No. 27: Sam Buck, Highland, OL/DL
No. 28: Carter Davis, Eureka, QB
No. 29: Mali Walton, Parkway South, LB
No. 30: Shawn Binford, Cahokia, DE/TE
