No. 5: No baloney, Parkway West's versatile Wayne gave up meat

“The Mizzou coaches were on me every day. They kept coming with it,” Wayne said. “I’d rather be with somebody that makes sure I’m on my A game then somebody that barely hits me up. Mizzou was on me, every day they’d hit me. They sold me with that.”

The Tigers recruited Wayne as a wide receiver. The nearly 6-foot-4 and 181-pound Wayne is positively giddy at the possibility of reuniting with the multitude of talented local players who have been parading to Columbia since Eli Drinkwitz took over the program. He played with and against several of them in youth football. Freshman defensive lineman and Drinkwitz’s first area recruit Mekhi Wingo is Wayne’s cousin. Being surrounded by so many familiar faces is a huge plus for Wayne.

“I feel like I’m going to be good,” Wayne said. “They’re going to be on my head. They’re not going to let me mess up.”

If there’s one thing Wayne wishes he could take with him to the next level, it would be the ability to play multiple positions. He’s grown fond of being on the field all the time and moving around to exploit matchups.