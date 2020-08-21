No. 6: Ford ready to step up as Lutheran North's next defensive star

“That did make it easier,” he said.

Ford is holding out hope for a senior season. His junior year ended the way he wanted as the Crusaders captured the Class 2 state championship. But it had its rocky points. He transferred to Lutheran North in the winter of his sophomore year but was ruled ineligible by MSHSAA for the following fall. Ford missed the first three games of the season while his family appealed that ruling. His appeal was granted and his eligibility was reinstated. Even without that drama, he was still a new guy with a new team in a new role.

“He had to overcome a lot of adversity at first,” Lutheran North coach Carl Reed said.

Ford ended his junior season with 62 tackles and nine sacks in 11 games. Last season, the Crusaders had a devastating defense that was led by Post-Dispatch All-Metro defensive player of the year and Texas A&M freshman Antonio Doyle Jr., and current Minnesota freshman Itayvion “Tank” Brown. Ford was able to play his part and let those guys lead the way.