No. 6: Gifted Gracial only scratching the surface at St. Charles

“I’m going to catch the ball a lot this year,” Gracial said. “It’s going to be a lot of blocking and running.”

Gracial is not shy about getting a full head of steam and then blowing up whatever poor linebacker or safety decides to step into his path. There have been some who made the business decision to not engage and avoid getting taken off their feet.

“It’s happened a couple of times,” Gracial said with a chuckle.

Gracial brings all kinds of hopes and dreams into his senior season. More than anything he’d like the Pirates to put everything together and make a run at the Gateway Athletic Conference North title.

“We want to play as a team and rely on each other,” Gracial said. “We want to win the GAC North.”

Gracial said he remains firmly committed to Mizzou but will take a few more official visits before he signs his national letter of intent. He plans to return to Alabama after previously taking an unofficial visit and there also are tentative trips planned to Oregon and Tennessee. After the coronavirus pandemic took away many of the perks of being a highly sought after high school football player, Gracial is going to enjoy them while he can.

“It’s a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity,” Gracial said.