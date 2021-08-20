No. 6: Gifted Gracial only scratching the surface at St. Charles

Marquis Gracial has sat in Nick Saban’s office. He’s been wooed by the most well-known college football programs in the nation. He’s rated a four-star recruit and one of the top players at his position.
A senior defensive lineman for the St. Charles High football team, Gracial has made copious amounts of tackles, racked up sacks and — when he suits up at tight end — has even scored a few touchdowns.
And still there is one thing he desperately wants that has eluded him in his previous two seasons on the varsity.
A pick six.
Gracial has a vivid memory of fellow large-and-in-charge senior defensive lineman AJ Hawkins reaching up and snaring a pass as a sophomore and then rumbling 85 yards for a touchdown against Orchard Farm.
“He caught the ball and took off,” Gracial said with a chuckle. “I was a little jealous, but I was really happy for him. Hopefully I can get one. It would be really fun.”
Fun has always been at the forefront of Gracial’s mind when it comes to football. The No. 6 recruit on the Post-Dispatch’s Super 30 countdown of the area’s top senior prospects, Gracial didn’t start playing the game until he was in eighth grade. He said there was no particular reason that he waited. He just did.
“I didn’t know if I wanted to play,” he said. “I felt I should play.”
With the encouragement of some friends, Gracial took the plunge and enjoyed it more than he could have imagined.
“I really loved it and kept playing,” he said.
Gracial arrived at St. Charles as a freshman with little experience on the field and even less in the weight room. The notion he would be verbally committed to Missouri and amass college scholarship offers from the likes of Alabama, Arizona State, Iowa State, Kansas State, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Nebraska, Oklahoma, Oregon, Penn State, Tennessee, Texas and Wisconsin before his senior season would have been laughed off as crazy.
“I wouldn’t have thought any of this would be real,” Gracial said. “I just wanted to play football.”
St. Charles coach Bob Leonard has never coached anyone who plays the game the way Gracial does.
Leonard, 64, has been awed by Gracial since the first day he walked into the building. That hasn’t changed over the course of their relationship.
“There are times at practice my neck hurts because I’m shaking my head,” Leonard said with a laugh. “He’s so fast and athletic.”
The 6-foot-4 and 310-pound Gracial has an abundance of natural talent. That much was clear when he was a freshman. But it wasn’t until after his freshman season Gracial began to marry his abilities with a proper weight training regimen. Under Leonard’s guidance Gracial has transformed from a guy who’d max out on the bench press at 175 pounds to now shoving 300 pounds around like it’s a JV offensive lineman.
“Marquis will not miss the weight room,” Leonard said. “He won’t miss a session.”
It did not take long for Gracial to see the results on the field. He made his varsity debut as a sophomore in the Pirates’ season opener. It was his 16th birthday. Gracial terrorized Priory’s offensive front as he made eight tackles and had three sacks.
What a smashing way to celebrate your sweet 16, right?
Not exactly.
“I wasn’t even thinking about the three sacks,” Gracial said. “I was upset that we lost.”
Wins have been hard to come by in Gracial’s time with the Pirates. St. Charles was 3-7 his sophomore year and 1-9 last season.
“It’s been really rough, last year especially,” Gracial said.
Making matters worse was Gracial missed the second half of last season with a shoulder injury. Unable to play and helpless to be much more than moral support for his teammates, Gracial could only stew in his disappointment.
“It was awful, I didn’t like sitting and watching,” he said. “I didn’t like it. There was nothing I could do. I did my rehab and now I’m back better than I ever have been.”
A healthy Gracial is not only an elite presence on the defensive line but a true difference maker for the offense, too. Someone his size is usually relegated to offensive line duty. Instead Leonard has opted to deploy Gracial as a tight end.
“I’m going to catch the ball a lot this year,” Gracial said. “It’s going to be a lot of blocking and running.”
Gracial is not shy about getting a full head of steam and then blowing up whatever poor linebacker or safety decides to step into his path. There have been some who made the business decision to not engage and avoid getting taken off their feet.
“It’s happened a couple of times,” Gracial said with a chuckle.
Gracial brings all kinds of hopes and dreams into his senior season. More than anything he’d like the Pirates to put everything together and make a run at the Gateway Athletic Conference North title.
“We want to play as a team and rely on each other,” Gracial said. “We want to win the GAC North.”
Gracial said he remains firmly committed to Mizzou but will take a few more official visits before he signs his national letter of intent. He plans to return to Alabama after previously taking an unofficial visit and there also are tentative trips planned to Oregon and Tennessee. After the coronavirus pandemic took away many of the perks of being a highly sought after high school football player, Gracial is going to enjoy them while he can.
“It’s a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity,” Gracial said.
It’s an opportunity he’s earned through his hard work, determination and natural ability. But it wasn’t long ago that this path would have seemed outlandish to Gracial. There are moments when he’s not sure it’s even real. But it is.
All of it.
And he couldn’t be happier.
“It’s awesome,” Gracial said. “A lot of people don’t get this. I’m grateful for what I have.”