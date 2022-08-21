No. 6: Highly coveted by colleges, Burks brings versatility, physicality to Cardinal Ritter defense

Marvin Burks Jr. forgot the playbook.

It might have been the best thing that ever happened to him.

A senior cornerback and safety for the Cardinal Ritter football team, Burks was planning to be a wide receiver his freshman year. He worked out with the receivers, built some chemistry with the quarterbacks and had plans of being one of several standouts catching passes for the Lions.

Then everyone went home for a mandatory summer dead period where practices and training with the high school team are not allowed.

That’s when Burks' football life changed forever.

“I was just real young and not locked in as much as I should be,” Burks said with a smile. “After that dead period I wasn’t on offense.”

Instead he made the move to the defensive secondary. A running back and quarterback in youth football, Burks didn’t have much experience on the defensive side but proved a quick study. It wasn’t long after he was thrown into a hitting drill and unleashed a wicked lick he realized that’s where he belonged.

“I just fell in love with defense,” Burks said. “I fell in love with punishing people.”

The No. 6 recruit on the Post-Dispatch Super 30 countdown of the area’s top senior prospects, Burks made every NCAA Division I college with a pulse fall in love with him.

OK, maybe not every college, but so far he’s received 35 scholarship offers from some of the biggest programs in the nation. Among those to offer him were Arizona State, Arkansas, Boston College, Cincinnati, Colorado, Duke, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa State, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisville, Memphis, Miami, Michigan, Minnesota, Mississippi State, Nebraska, Oregon, Penn State, Syracuse, Tennessee, USC, Vanderbilt, Washington, West Virginia and Wisconsin.

In mid-July Burks, 17, shared his top five schools, which included Missouri, Ole Miss, LSU, Texas A&M and Oklahoma.

The 6-foot-3 and 200-pound Burks said it was no easy feat trimming his extensive list of options to a mere handful.

“It was hard to cross some schools out,” Burks said. “I haven’t found where home is yet.”

It’s easy to see why Burks is in such high demand. Long, strong, fast and ferocious, he’s a versatile weapon who will be deployed where the Lions need him most.

“He plays corner, he plays safety, in the district championship game we put him at linebacker,” Ritter coach Brennan Spain said. “With his ability to move around and his size, he’s able to play inside and outside.”

Burks made 33 tackles, one sack and had one interception last season. His statistics don’t jump off the page, but what he does best can’t be measured in individual numbers. He’s a coach on the field for the Lions, one they will miss dearly when he’s gone.

“He’s a complete football player. That’s what separates him,” Spain said. “His ability to communicate, his ability to recognize formations, his ability to align everybody else up. He understands the importance of alignment and assignment. He understands if we align right that can cause complications for the offense.”

Burks did get some run on offense last season at wide receiver, where he caught 16 passes for 340 yards and scored three touchdowns. Burks doesn’t really mind where he plays as long as he’s on the field, helping the team. That goes for Ritter and whatever college lands his commitment.

“Whatever the coaching staff needs me to play I’ll play it,” he said. “I feel like I’m going to be the best at my position.”

As for figuring out what school he’ll sign with, Burks doesn’t have a date set in his head. He’ll know when it feels right and act accordingly. It’s a decision he’s taking seriously, one he doesn’t want to have to rethink once he’s made up his mind.

“When I make my first decision I want that to be my best decision,” Burks said. “I don’t want to have to decommit or enter the transfer portal. I don’t want to have to go through that process.”

Burks is going to focus on the coming season and doing what he can to help Ritter take the next step. The Lions have played in back-to-back Class 3 semifinals but haven’t been able to get over the hump since they were the runner-up in 2018, the season before Burks’ freshman year. After coming so close the Lions are desperate to find their way back to the state championship game and take their shot at glory. Burks believes the Lions have what it takes.