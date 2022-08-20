No. 7: Cardinal Ritter's Moore committed to Michigan as a receiver, adds cornerback to his resume

Fredrick Moore celebrated his 17th birthday this year with a party.

A surprise party.

In the moment he wasn’t sure he’d see 18.

“I don’t like surprises,” Moore said with smile. “I had a surprise birthday party and I didn’t like that. I walked up to the rooftop and everyone came out of the dark. I was pretty scared.”

Most days on the field Moore is the one leaving others terrified.

A senior receiver for the Cardinal Ritter football team, Moore is the No. 7 recruit on the Post-Dispatch Super 30 countdown of the area’s top senior prospects.

The 6-foot-1 and 175-pound Moore caught 27 passes for 662 yards and scored six touchdowns as the Lions went 7-7, won a second consecutive district championship and advanced to the Class 3 semifinals for the second successive season.

Tall, fast and given the gift of good hands, Moore was a hot commodity among the best college football programs in the nation. He received 24 scholarship offers that included the likes of Arkansas, Boston College, Colorado, Indiana, Iowa State, Kansas, Maryland, Miami-Ohio, Michigan State, Nebraska, Penn State, Vanderbilt, West Virginia and Wisconsin.

He whittled his extensive list to a final five that included Cincinnati, Illinois, Michigan, Minnesota and Texas A&M.

On July 1, Moore verbally committed to Michigan.

“I just feel that making that choice came down to my family,” Moore said. “All these schools are pretty good and they recruit a lot of people. It came down to a place where I can develop and have the best opportunity to get to the NFL.”

Pledging to the Wolverines has nearly put an end to a recruiting process that began before Moore’s sophomore year. During the summer of 2020, when the world was in the midst of grappling with the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, Kansas was the first school to offer Moore a scholarship. He said it gave him a shot of confidence to pursue the goals he has on the field.

“It really showed me I had a lot of potential. I still had a year in front of me (to get more offers). I had to work even harder. It put a chip on my shoulder,” Moore said. “It showed me I’m capable of playing at the next level, that I’m capable of accomplishing my dreams.”

Moore has done his part to chase down those dreams. He has family in Atlanta, and when he visits them he makes sure to train with TJ Brown at Top Shelf Performance Wide Receiver School. Brown works out athletes from high school to professionals. It’s been a learning experience for Moore to work with several pros who share with him their experience as they made the transition from high school to college and finally the NFL.

“It really made me pay attention to detail. In the NFL the slightest separation can lead to an 80-yard play,” Moore said. “Just them teaching me and being smarter and being a student of the game is big at the next level. I’ve learned a lot training with those guys.”

In turn Moore has tried to share what he’s learned with Ritter’s underclassmen. More than catching passes, Moore’s leadership will be key as the Lions try to put together another deep playoff run.

“The thing I tell him is to wear the crown,” Ritter coach Brennan Spain said. “Wearing the crown comes with a lot of things. Accountability, responsibility and taking ownership. He’s been able to do those things this summer.”

Moore will get double the opportunities to show the underclassmen what leadership looks like. He’ll start at wide receiver and in the defensive backfield at cornerback. He played a little defense last year during the postseason, but now he’s in it full time and he thinks his experience as a receiver will only help him as a corner.

“I know what the receiver wants and what he’s trying to get. I sit and be patient,” Moore said. “You have to watch his hips, you have to watch his eyes. All those key details can have you an interception or a pass breakup.”

If the underclassmen only take one thing from Moore he wants them to make good use of the time they have. He was a freshmen when Ritter’s season was canceled as a punishment following the revelation its then-coaching staff used an ineligible player. COVID-19 made his sophomore season a mess, too. You never know what tomorrow might bring so handle your business today.