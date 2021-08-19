No. 7: Healthy Thompson savoring his final season at SLUH

“He is so flexible, he allows us to put him in positions to shore up what we’re doing,” SLUH coach Mike Jones said. “Isaac can do so many different things. You can play him anywhere but the offensive line.”

Thompson is just happy to be playing. Missing almost all of last season was miserable and not just because he was ill. The things that make high school football such a unique and joyous experience were missing. The offseason, where teams build the bonds that will carry them through the hard days of the fall, was practically nonexistent. There were no student sections allowed at games in the city. SLUH’s annual “Running of the Bills” — where the students paint themselves blue and parade into the stadium — was nixed.

“We couldn’t do that last year,” Thompson said. “That’s a big thing.”

There was a time when Thompson didn’t always enjoy being at practice when the thermometer was closing in on triple digits. Those times are long gone. After being unable to play the game, he’s dedicated himself to for more than a decade, he’s not taking anything for granted. Some days are better than others, but if he’s on a football field with his teammates and friends, chances are it’s going to be good.