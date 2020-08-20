No. 7: Johnson a rare breed at powerhouse Edwardsville

“The challenge for him as a running back is to become a complete player,” Martin said. “Last year he became a better blocker. He’s more than a runner.”

Blocking was a focus for Johnson during his junior season. He said getting better at stopping an opponent from laying waste to his quarterback was less physical and more mental.

“It takes a lot of courage,” Johnson said. “As a running back you’re usually blocking someone that’s way bigger than you.”

The all-around package that Johnson brings is what the big-time college programs want. As Johnson evaluates his options, he said the way those programs use their running backs will play a factor.

“I’m looking at the style of offense and how they use their running backs in different ways,” Johnson said.

Other factors in his choice are the relationships he’s been able to build with the coaches over phone calls, Zoom meetings and other methods of communication. Johnson is also looking for a good mechanical engineering program, preferably one that can help him get into the automotive industry. One of Johnson’s childhood loves were cars.

“I’ve always been interested in cars,” he said. “I had a collection of Hot Wheels.”