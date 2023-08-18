It will take more than an injury to cause distress to Lutheran North senior defensive tackle Demetrius Jones.

The 6-foot-1, 260-pound Jones won’t be able to play for the Crusaders until some time in October.

“At first, I was kind of upset,” said Jones, who also plays left guard on the offensive line. “But I don’t like to dwell on things I can’t change. It’s unfortunate I got injured.”

Jones, the No. 7 recruit on the Post-Dispatch Super 30 countdown of the area’s top senior football prospects, has faced something worse than an injury.

After his eighth grade year and before he began high school, Jones was devastated when his mother, Danyelle Rodgers, died.

“Honestly, I didn’t take it too well. It was during COVID,” Jones said. “My whole world was kind of messed up. My oldest brother (Jordan) got me through it. My other brother Deantae also helped.”

Jones lives with Jordan and he’s happy with the arrangement. Naturally, it has some ups and downs.

“I live with Jordan. It’s cool,” Jones said. “All brothers fight. I’ve learned life doesn’t stop for anybody.”

Lutheran North coach Kyle Wagner has helped Jones through all these hard times.

“Demetrius has been through a lot,” Wagner said. “He’s been kind of raised by his brothers and us coaches. He’s been through adverse situations.”

Jones got hurt this spring at a camp in Kansas City. Around 300 high school athletes were invited to participate.

“We were doing 1 on 1 drills and I got injured in my first rep,” Jones said. “I tossed the kid off me, and he pulled me down with him when I went to plant my leg on the ground and my (right) knee caved in.”

At first, Jones said he didn’t think anything was wrong. He just landed wrong.

Then Jones felt pain. Bad pain.

“After about 30 minutes, it was hurting really bad,” Jones said.

His ACL was torn. Jones had surgery June 8 and is undergoing rehab.

“Everything has gone well. Right now, I’m focused on rehabbing,” Jones said. “It’s tough, but it’s actually been going pretty good. I’m happy with my progress.

“I've got to focus on the team and try to help the guys behind me.”

The Crusaders went 7-5 last season, falling 24-7 to St. Charles West in a Class 3 district championship game.

Jones had a season for the ages. He recorded 94 tackles. Jones had an unreal 31 tackles for loss. He also registered 15 sacks.

There’s no secret to putting up numbers like that.

“Honestly, it’s just hard work. I’m not going to lie,” Jones said. “A lot of credit goes to new (defensive line) coach Jabril Green. When he came in last year, he worked us. It’s just like you do the hard work now, it will help you in the long run. Everybody bought in and we all improved.”

One of Jones’ favorite things about being a defensive linemen is to sack a quarterback.

“I love to get after them. On the football field, I don’t talk trash,” Jones said. “I just play the game.”

Jones is polite to the quarterbacks he plants on the field.

“I help them up and then take them right back down,” Jones said with a chuckle.

Wagner likes seeing Jones get after quarterbacks.

“He’s relentless in pursuit. The dude’s motor is crazy,” Wagner said. “His only negative is he’s 6-1. He can do everything. He has great explosiveness off the ball. He’s violent with his hands.”

Wagner has no doubts about the talent Jones has.

“I think he’s the best defensive lineman in the state on a Friday night,” Wagner said. “There may be some guys who are 6-5 and who may be better players in the future because of their length, but right now on a Friday, there’s no better player than Demetrius Jones.

“He’ll give you hell in the run game and in the pass game. He plays every single snap. He was our best offensive lineman, too. Lot of guys he gets compared to can’t do that.”

Everyone recognized his 2022 accomplishments. He was named the Metro League’s defensive player of the year. He also earned Class 3 first-team all-state respect by the Missouri Football Coaches Association.

“I’m extremely excited he can come back,” Wagner said. “He’s the greatest defensive lineman in the Lutheran North program. He’s the all-time sack leader in Lutheran North history. Add that to what he does on the offensive line. I’m ecstatic he’ll be with us. It’s unfortunate, but injuries are a part of the game. It will be a huge boost for us to get him back in October.”

Jones is not being invisible because of the injury. He’s connected to the team and is around all the time like the healthy athletes.

He’s showing up at practice. He’s at meetings.

“It’s easy to disconnect,” Wagner said. “I want him to stay connected. When the season is on the line, he’ll be back and we’ll be glad to have him. My challenge to him is stay cool, join us in October and we’ll be gearing up for district play. How cool would be for him to still get double digit sacks after he comes back? That’s my thing and challenge for him.”

Jones’ numbers last year were astounding.

“He’s an animal. I’ve coached multiple guys in the NFL,” Wagner said. “Ronnie Perkins played for me and then went to Oklahoma and he’s now at playing for the New England Patriots.

“Year by year, Demetrius has been a better player,” Wagner said. “I can’t speak enough how good he is. And I’ve coached multiple guys in the NFL in that position.”

Jones is on a mission to get back. He wants to play.

“I’m going to try be back in the middle of October,” Jones said. “I want to get out there as soon as possible.”

Once he graduates, Jones will play at the next level. He has committed to play at Lindenwood.

Other schools looking at him were Ball State, Colorado, Eastern Kentucky, Eastern Michigan, Iowa State, Marshall, Miami-Ohio, Nebraska, Northern Iowa, SIU Carbondale, Southeast Missouri State and UNLV.

It was an easy choice for Jones to go to Lindenwood.

“Honestly it was because I really liked the coaching staff,” Jones said. “When you go on a visit, every coach will tell you what you want to hear. I felt like the Lindenwood coaches were genuine with me. It’s a big stepping stone for me to be a part of team that’s new in Division I. It’s something I’m looking forward to it.”

