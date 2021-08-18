No. 8: Harris hopes to go out with a bang with Lutheran St. Charles before heading to Stanford

Heather Harris was determined to get her way.
The mother of Lutheran St. Charles standout running back Arlen Harris Jr. gave her son the OK to play football back in third grade — against the wishes of her husband, Arlen Harris Sr., who spent four years in the NFL as a running back, including three with the St. Louis Rams.
The elder Harris wanted his son to go in a different direction. So he pointed little Arlen Jr. towards baseball, a safer, less contact sport.
But Mom had other ideas.
"As soon as he was eligible, I signed him up for football without telling Arlen," Heather recalled. "When he found out, he was like, 'What are you doing?' He was mad — but not for long."
Heather still reminds her husband of her bold decision to go behind his back and get A.J. into a football uniform as grade-schooler.
"I'll never let him forget it," she said.
Arlen Jr., who goes by A.J., took to football immediately.
Now the father who wanted his son to be a baseball player is admitting his mistake.
"I just thought baseball might be better for him," Arlen Sr. said. "Guess I was wrong."
A.J. has developed into one of the top running backs in the country. He made a verbal commitment to attend Stanford University, choosing the high-level academic school among dozens of suitors, including bluebloods LSU, Iowa, Florida, Michigan and Penn State.
"I wanted to go somewhere where I would be challenged academically, not just play football," A.J. said. "Stanford is such a prestigious school, a school of excellence. College is not all about football. Getting an education is just as important, maybe even more."
The No. 8 recruit on the Post-Dispatch Super 30 countdown of the area’s top senior prospects, A.J. sports a lofty grade point average and is in the running for valedictorian honors at the St. Peters-based school.
The joke around the Harris residence in Wentzville is that A.J. got his football skills from his dad and his brains from his mom.
"That's about right," Harris Sr. said.
Actually, A.J. probably would have succeeded as a baseball player, too. But mom was determined to have another football standout in the family.
"I think at first (Harris Sr.) thought he was a little too young for football," Heather said. "He wanted him to try other things first and maybe get into football down the road."
It didn't work that way.
A.J. immediately displayed the skills that made his dad so successful. In fact, he is a mirror image of his father on the gridiron — undersized, yet tough and extremely hard to bring down.
The 5-foot-10, 190-pounder has rushed for 3,702 yards and 71 touchdowns in helping the Cougars to a 24-8 mark over the past three seasons. He has rambled for more than 100 yards 19 times.
A.J. turned heads with 241-yard, five-TD effort against Duchesne during his freshman season. He’s been posting eye-popping numbers ever since.
"There are times when he just takes the game over out there," said Lutheran St. Charles two-way senior lineman Ashtin Rustemeyer, who is also one of A.J.'s best friends.
Once Arlen Sr. accepted the fact his son was going to take on football, he gladly passed on all of his wisdom to his namesake.
A.J. is not the type to brag about his father, but he listens intently when he speaks. A.J. has seen tapes of some of his father’s top performances, including a three-touchdown effort in the Rams' 33-21 win over Pittsburgh on Oct. 26, 2003.
"I do my best to pick his brain and have him open up more about it because he doesn't always like to talk about his career," A.J. said. "He helps me in anything I want to talk about — not just football, but life and school."
A.J.'s work ethic has helped guide his meteoric rise. Arlen Sr. has coached him throughout his career with the O'Fallon Renegades on the grade school and junior high levels and at Lutheran St. Charles. Yet he cuts his son no slack.
"He might even be harder on him than he is on the rest of us," Rustemeyer said. "That's the thing about A.J. that people don't understand. They think because he's the coach's son and his dad played in the NFL that he's got it made. That he doesn't have to work for it. But it’s just the opposite. He's one of the hardest workers I've ever seen."
A.J. has his sights set on going out with a bang as a senior. The Cougars return starters at 17 of 22 positions. A good majority of the team has played together under Harris Sr. on one level or another for the past six or seven years.
This is a seasoned team with its eye on the prize.
"As a group, we've got the ability to do a lot of good things," A.J. said.
A.J. is an outdoorsman at heart. He once reeled in a 45-pound catfish after a grueling 20-minute battle. He and Rustemeyer enjoy the quiet and solitude fishing brings.
But for the now, A.J. plans on sharpening his game even further in hopes of helping the Cougars contend for a state crown.
Then, it's off to Stanford to bolster a career that could push him into the NFL — just like his father, who rushed for 497 yards and six touchdowns with the Rams and Detroit Lions.
"That’s what I was hoping when I first told him it would be great if he wanted to play football," Heather said. “I guess it was a good move.”