No. 8: Harris hopes to go out with a bang with Lutheran St. Charles before heading to Stanford

Once Arlen Sr. accepted the fact his son was going to take on football, he gladly passed on all of his wisdom to his namesake.

A.J. is not the type to brag about his father, but he listens intently when he speaks. A.J. has seen tapes of some of his father’s top performances, including a three-touchdown effort in the Rams' 33-21 win over Pittsburgh on Oct. 26, 2003.

"I do my best to pick his brain and have him open up more about it because he doesn't always like to talk about his career," A.J. said. "He helps me in anything I want to talk about — not just football, but life and school."

A.J.'s work ethic has helped guide his meteoric rise. Arlen Sr. has coached him throughout his career with the O'Fallon Renegades on the grade school and junior high levels and at Lutheran St. Charles. Yet he cuts his son no slack.

"He might even be harder on him than he is on the rest of us," Rustemeyer said. "That's the thing about A.J. that people don't understand. They think because he's the coach's son and his dad played in the NFL that he's got it made. That he doesn't have to work for it. But it’s just the opposite. He's one of the hardest workers I've ever seen."