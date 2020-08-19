No. 8: Hibbler has high hopes for Trinity before heading to Mizzou

“I do a little bit of everything,” Hibbler said. “I’m the rover. I can play in the box. I played a little corner last year, too.”

The 6-foot and 195-pound Hibbler made 61 tackles, seven tackles for loss and one interception last season as Trinity made its third semifinal appearance in four years. Coach John Randle said Hibbler was crucial to the Titans' success.

“He’s always where he needs to be,” Randle said. “He’s where other guys need to be. That’s something you can’t coach.”

Maybe not, but that hasn’t stopped Hibbler from trying with his own teammates. He’s being asked to step into a larger leadership role this season. As a safety, he gets a full view of what the offense is running and what the Titans need to do to neutralize it. He’s tasked with making reads and adjusting on the fly if necessary.

“I’m one of the older guys on the team, I’m directing the younger guys,” Hibbler said. “I know about every position on the defense.”