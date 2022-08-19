No. 8: Mizzou recruit Lang has been a cornerstone for resurgent Troy

Jahkai Lang studies offensive linemen like a tiger sizing up water buffalo.

A senior defensive end for the Troy Buchanan football team, Lang inventories his opponent’s size, strength and how they move as he formulates his plan of attack.

“You can tell tendencies,” Lang said. “You can tell which players are top heavy and which are light on their feet.”

But his first look always is into the eyes. Without saying a word, an offensive lineman can give away the game plan with one glance.

“Every play they’ll look where they’re going,” Lang said.

The No. 8 recruit on the Post-Dispatch Super 30 countdown of the area’s top senior prospects, Lang learned the finer points of the defensive line while training with Jamal Cooper the past three years. A Hazelwood East and University of Wisconsin alum, Cooper has been integral to Lang’s development as a top-flight defensive end.

“Coach Coop changed the game for me,” Lang said. “He made me think about it deeper. There’s way more to the position than (I thought).”

Lang, 17, didn’t play on the defensive line until he was as a freshman at Troy. A varsity staple since he first stepped onto campus, he primarily played linebacker on his youth teams. The transition from being on his feet and reacting to the offense to putting a hand in the dirt and being the first line of defense was a challenging one.

“Freshman year he put me at D-end and I’m going to do what Coach says because I’m a baby freshman,” Lang said with a smile. “I wasn’t too good at it because I played running back and linebacker. It’s way simpler (than linebacker). There’s a lot more contact though.”

With that contact came the realization of just how large the gap on the football field is between a freshman and a senior who’s been in the weight room four years. After dominating on his youth league teams, Lang questioned whether or not he was cut out to play this game.

“As a 14-year-old being weak and everyone is bigger and faster than you it was way harder,” Lang said. “The first practice I come here and I’m like ‘Wow, am I really good at football?’ I was always the best player on my team. It’s a man’s game.”

Now that he’s a senior, Lang is the one handing out lessons in size and strength to underclassmen. At 6-foot-4 and 245 pounds, Lang has the speed to blow by his foes and the power to move them if necessary. He’s used his time wisely in his tenure at Troy.

“He’s a 100 percent attendance guy in the weight room. He’s one of our hardest workers,” Troy coach Ryan Nesbitt said. “You’d never know his level of success is going around him by how he carries himself and that speaks volumes about him more than anything athletically.”

Lang has been a cornerstone for Troy’s football resurgence under Nesbitt. At one time wins were hard to come by for the Trojans. Last season they finished 10-3 and advanced to a Class 6 semifinal. Lang had a strong season as he made 51 tackles, 11 tackles for loss, six sacks and one interception, which he returned 28 yards for a touchdown.

As Troy’s program blossomed so did Lang’s profile as a recruit. In the spring of his sophomore year Kentucky was the first program to offer him a Division I scholarship. Over the next two weeks six other colleges threw offers his way. It was a whirlwind introduction to recruiting.

“It was like ‘OK, I’ve got some real options on the table,’ ” Lang said.

Lang received offers from Arizona, Arkansas, Arkansas State, Colorado, Indiana, Iowa State, Kansas, Kansas State, Kentucky, Memphis, Michigan State, Minnesota, Oklahoma State, Tennessee, Washington State and Wisconsin.

In December, he gave Missouri a verbal commitment. For any number of kids that’s their dream destination. Lang said he wasn’t sure he was going to be a True Son. He still had some things to figure out on his end before he would be ready to commit.

“I wouldn’t say I was a Tiger all the way,” Lang said. “I didn’t know if I wanted to stay in the state. I wanted to go real big time, that’s what I thought.”

What sold Lang was Eli Drinkwitz. The Tigers ball coach talked to Lang at every opportunity and made him feel like he was a priority for the program. When Lang took a visit to Columbia it felt different than anywhere else he’d been.

“Those guys made it feel like home,” Lang said. “It was just different.”

Lang still hears from the occasional school as they check in to see if he’s still happy pledging to the Tigers. He’s quite content, thank you very much, and is focused on having the best senior season possible.

“Having the decision made is relaxing, honestly,” Lang said. “There’s not much to think about (recruiting-wise). I don’t really talk to those other guys.”

Nesbitt is beyond thrilled that he gets one more season with Lang. He met his standout defensive end when he was a fourth grader. Nesbitt knew when Lang was in middle school he had the chance to be special. Now that their time together is drawing to a close, Nesbitt is savoring it as much as he can because young men like Lang are a rare breed.