Westminster Christian Academy senior Joseph Anderson was the champion of an old children's game in his Wildwood neighborhood while growing up.

One kid would throw a football high into the air and everyone battles for it as it comes down. The winner then takes off running and goes as far as he can before getting tackled by the others.

"I used to win all the time," Anderson said.

Anderson, at age 8, was able to outfight the more aggressive boys including his older brothers, Bennie and Joshua.

The game helped prepare Anderson — the No. 8 recruit on the Post-Dispatch Super 30 countdown of the area’s top senior football prospects — for a football career he plans to continue at the University of Iowa.

The 6-foot-5, 210-pound defensive end gave a verbal commitment to attend the Big 10 Conference school in early July after sifting through dozens of offers. He also gave strong consideration to Mizzou, Nebraska and Kansas.

But he felt at home in Iowa City. And he credits that neighborhood game for ramping up his grit and toughness.

"It was fun," Anderson recalled. "Sometimes, when I'd get the ball, I'd run a long time before someone could catch up with me."

That speed and agility also helped Anderson break with family tradition.

His father Bennie, played six years in the NFL as an offensive linemen with Baltimore, Buffalo and Miami from 2001-2006. Bennie, a 6-5, 345-pound bruiser, started 56 games at right guard for the Ravens during a four-year stretch.

That offensive line gene was carried on by older brothers Bennie, who is a senior guard at Yale University, and Joshua, a sophomore who starts at tackle for Eastern Michigan.

Which makes Joseph's penchant for defense all the more interesting.

"He wanted to make sure he did not play offensive line like the rest of us," said father, Bennie. "I think he hoped to break out and do his own thing."

Actually, Joseph began his career as an offensive lineman but switched to the other side of the ball prior to his sophomore season. He led the Wildcats in tackles last year with 52. He also topped the defense with four sacks, the same total he recorded as a sophomore.

Anderson recovered a fumble each year also picked off a pass last season.

"He's so athletic and so explosive," said Westminster coach Cory Snyder, who is beginning his second stint as head coach at the Town and Country school. "He comes from a good bloodline."

Anderson also excels in track and field. He won the state triple jump crown as a sophomore and helped his school claim the Class 3 team championship. He finished second in the triple jump last season and also qualified for state in the long jump and 110-meter hurdles.

He said he enjoys track and field as much as football and plans on competing in both sports in college.

But he also expects to put on more weight and muscle in Iowa City. That growth might weigh down his triple jump and long jump skills.

"I want to (compete in track) as long as my body will let me," Anderson said.

Anderson is enjoying life on the defensive side of the ball even though it goes against family tradition. The elder Bennie is more than happy to have a DE join the family OL group.

"It's just a true blessing that my sons are able to continue a sport they love at the highest level," said father, who played for Cleveland High of the Public High League.

Bennie learned a lot about defensive play during his NFL career.

"He knows what it takes and he's always pushing me and telling me what I have to do to get better," Joseph said. "Your parents always see your potential more than you can and he's doing every thing he can to bring it out of me."

