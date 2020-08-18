No. 9: Butts brings the thunder to De Smet's backfield

The No. 9 prospect on the Post-Dispatch Super 30 countdown of the area’s top seniors, Butts didn’t always seek out contact. But as he’s grown and developed it’s become a part of the package that has made him such an attractive college recruit. Now he’s 5-foot-11 and 217 pounds of wrecking ball.

“He wants to hit you,” De Smet coach Robert Steeples said. “That’s what he signed up for.”

If he could, Butts would make every defender think twice about trying to tackle him. But even if you like the hits, they will wear on your body. As a sophomore, Butts rushed for 729 yards and 13 touchdowns. It could have been more, but he wasn’t at his best as the contact got the better of him.

“Sophomore year I was going to run every kid over,” Butts said. “I started to get these quad contusions.”

As a junior, he switched up his plan. He’d still lower the boom when he could, but his speed and quickness were more prominently featured.

“I can use different abilities,” Butts said.