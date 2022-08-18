No. 9: CBC's Gant did his research before pledging to Northwestern

Tyler Gant had an abundance of choices.

That meant he had an abundance of homework.

A senior defensive lineman for the CBC football team, Gant took a detailed approach to his recruiting process. With every new scholarship he was offered it was one more school that needed to be researched.

Some recruits are wowed by locker rooms, player lounges, athletic facilities and playoff potential. Gant’s focus was mainly academic achievement, graduation rates and post-graduate success.

A straight-A student at CBC, Gant, 17, put books before ball.

“Academics were higher on the board than just football as far as college for me,” Gant said.

The No. 9 recruit on the Post-Dispatch Super 30 countdown of the top senior prospects, the 6-foot-3 and 285-pound Gant had plenty of places to research as landed scholarship offers from Arkansas, Arkansas State, Boston College, Colorado, Colorado State, Eastern Michigan, Illinois Indiana, Iowa, Iowa State, Kansas, Kansas State, Kentucky, Memphis, Minnesota, Nebraska, Northwestern, Vanderbilt, West Virginia and Wisconsin.

“I just wanted to visit as many schools as I could, have as many different experiences as I could and go for the one that was best for me,” Gant said.

In mid-May, Gant verbally committed to Northwestern. He would like to major in mechanical engineering with a minor in computer science and felt Northwestern was the best place to nurture his curious mind and his love of football.

“Being a top-10 academic school in the nation, the school with the No. 1 graduation rate in the nation and they’re in the Big Ten, that’s the only school that can say it’s the best of both worlds,” Gant said. “You’re playing Big Ten football and getting a top-10 education, it’s just insane.”

Gant’s outstanding academic prowess off the field is nearly matched by his talents on it. Last season he finished with 73 tackles, 15 tackles for loss, five sacks and two interceptions as the Cadets went 13-1 and won the Class 6 state championship, their third title in five seasons. Gant is still close with the seniors who graduated in the spring of 2020 when he was a freshman. They were part of back-to-back state titles in 2017 and 2018 and have offered encouraging words as he tries to help the Cadets finish this season the same way they did last season.

“Those guys taught us it’s a grind. Every season is a new season,” Gant said. “We know if we do what we’re supposed to do we’ll come out on top. Follow the blueprint and we’ll be OK.”

That blueprint requires strong senior leadership, and Gant is a natural. It’s something the Cadets will need plenty of as they have just a handful of returning starters on defense, especially up front.

“The things he’s developed this year are he’s consistent every single snap. His leadership is through the roof,” CBC coach Scott Pingel said. “He leads when it’s good, he leads when it’s bad. He’s special.”

Gant has good size, speed and strength for his position. But what really makes him stand out to Pingel is his effort, intensity and production are always at a high level. There are no peaks and valleys. Gant is a flat line of excellence.

“He’s got some skillsets that I haven’t seen around here in a long time,” Pingel said. “His consistency is at such a high level it’s phenomenal.”

Gant’s leadership will be tested early. CBC opens the season at the Freedom Bowl showcase against national powerhouse Milton, Georgia, in Canton, Ohio. Week 2 is a trip to East St. Louis and Week 3 is the home opener against a St. Louis U. High team that’s trying to break into the top half of the Metro Catholic Conference.

It’s as tough a start to the season as any in the area and has helped keep the Cadets focused in their offseason preparations.

“It gives us that much more motivation,” Gant said. “The summertime was that much more hype because we know our biggest games of the season are the first few weeks. You have to get ready now.”

When the Cadets face adversity in those early games — and they will — that’s when Gant will have to be the extraordinary leader Pingel sees every day.