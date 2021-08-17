No. 9: Lutheran North's Williford audibled after Kansas cut ties with coaching staff

Williford’s role has increased significantly this fall. He’s been selected as a team captain, an honor he does not take lightly.

“It feels great, I’m just guiding the younger guys,” he said. “I can already see a couple of leaders that are younger. I can see they’ll come up and be leaders when they’re seniors or even juniors.”

Programs that have sustained success share common threads. One of the most important is strong, internal leadership. It’s something Williford experienced as an underclassman. Now he’s the one passing along his knowledge.

“From a leadership standpoint they know what the expectations are. They hold guys accountable,” Lutheran North coach Kyle Wagner said. “It gets passed down through the program. Now they’re doing it. I’m excited to see what (Williford and the other seniors) can do. Any time you have guys locked in like that you can make a run.”

Williford will be critical if the Crusaders are going to make another lengthy playoff push. Lutheran North’s defensive secondary lost a couple of key pieces in Toriano Pride and Ali Wells, both of whom transferred to East St. Louis. Williford should have ample opportunities to show what he can do. Wagner said the sky is the limit.