No. 9: Lutheran North's Williford audibled after Kansas cut ties with coaching staff

Caldra Williford had it all worked out.
Then Les Miles got fired.
A senior cornerback and safety for the Lutheran North football team, Williford verbally committed to the University of Kansas in December of 2020. He thought he was good, his recruitment was over and he’d be able to put all his focus into preparing for the best senior season possible.
In March, Miles was jettisoned as the Jayhawks skipper and a new coaching staff was brought in. Williford decided to pursue other opportunities and announced in June his recruitment once again was open.
It was not how he hoped things would go.
“It’s like you take a step back,” Williford said. “It’s kind of hard for real. Sometimes I’m so focused on what I’m going to do after high school. What college am I going to? Then again I have to focus on this and get a championship for my guys.”
The No. 9 recruit on the Post-Dispatch Super 30 countdown of the area’s top senior prospects, Williford has a tough choice on his hands because he has several outstanding options. Arkansas State has been chasing him hard lately. Central Michigan, Texas Tech and West Virginia have also been in regular contact after offering him a scholarship. There are also offers from Missouri, Iowa State, Minnesota, Ohio and Oregon. Williford thinks more will come his way after the season starts.
Some schools want to get an updated look at the 5-foot-11 and 165-pound Williford. After playing just six games last fall due to restrictions put in place by the St. Louis County Department of Public Health to battle the spread of COVID-19, Williford’s opportunities to showcase his skillset were limited.
“The season went by real fast last year,” he said. “It felt like last year didn’t count. I feel like we should get the year back, but that’s how life is sometimes.”
The fact that in those six games few opponents were willing to test him didn’t help either. There were games Williford hardly saw any action. He’s not wearing a helmet and pads just to look cool.
“Nobody really threw my way last year,” Williford said. “The sophomore film shows way better because a lot of passes were thrown my way.”
A three-year starter, Williford was outstanding his sophomore season as Lutheran North rolled to the 2019 Class 2 state championship. He made 43 tackles and hauled in five interceptions. Last season he had 22 tackles, zero interceptions and more than his share of frustration.
“I could feel (the lack of action) during the season. I had two targets with deflections. That was about it,” Williford said. “It was really frustrating, but I took it as respect, too.”
Williford’s role has increased significantly this fall. He’s been selected as a team captain, an honor he does not take lightly.
“It feels great, I’m just guiding the younger guys,” he said. “I can already see a couple of leaders that are younger. I can see they’ll come up and be leaders when they’re seniors or even juniors.”
Programs that have sustained success share common threads. One of the most important is strong, internal leadership. It’s something Williford experienced as an underclassman. Now he’s the one passing along his knowledge.
“From a leadership standpoint they know what the expectations are. They hold guys accountable,” Lutheran North coach Kyle Wagner said. “It gets passed down through the program. Now they’re doing it. I’m excited to see what (Williford and the other seniors) can do. Any time you have guys locked in like that you can make a run.”
Williford will be critical if the Crusaders are going to make another lengthy playoff push. Lutheran North’s defensive secondary lost a couple of key pieces in Toriano Pride and Ali Wells, both of whom transferred to East St. Louis. Williford should have ample opportunities to show what he can do. Wagner said the sky is the limit.
“Caldra is an explosive athlete and a lockdown corner. He can lock down one side of the field and he can also play safety,” Wagner said. “He’s a ball hawk, he can tackle in the open field. He’s just a good all-around player. Any college would be lucky to have him in the program.”