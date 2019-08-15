Freddy Edwards tried to play it cool as he strode toward the coin toss.
A then freshman quarterback for the Granite City football team, Edwards had done enough to impress his coaches that preseason to earn a spot on the varsity. He did not, however, know just how much he impressed his teammates.
The Warriors voted for their captains and Edwards was among them.
“I was surprised, it was surreal,” Edwards said. “I'd been wanting to play high school football since I was 6. It felt great to be a captain.”
Now a senior, Edwards, 18, has been selected as a captain every year. He leads a resurgent Granite City this season into what it hopes are the first consecutive playoff appearances in school history. If anyone is capable of leading the Warriors to places they've never been before, it's Edwards, who checks in at No. 26 on the Post-Dispatch Super 30 countdown of the area's top high school senior prospects.
A superb athlete, Edwards has always had game-breaking ability. As a freshman, he rushed for 1,128 yards and 13 touchdowns. He played two games as a sophomore before suffering a season-ending shoulder injury but still managed to rush for 431 yards and seven touchdowns and threw for another 301 yards and seven more touchdowns.
Last season, Edwards racked up 1,484 rushing yards and nine more touchdowns. He's shown the ability to make plays with his legs at every turn. What he can do with his arm, though, has not been fully realized, but he did give a tantalizing glimpse last fall.
The 6-foot and 195-pound Edwards completed 70 of his 133 passes for 1,176 yards and 12 touchdowns. He was intercepted once.
Edwards set career highs in every passing statistic save interceptions (he threw seven as a freshman), but remains hungry for more. The offseason was spent sharpening his throwing and decision-making skills. Edwards has heard the calls for him to play a different position for the Warriors and will have none of it.
“Every day I'm doing pocket drills,” Edwards said. “I feel a lot of people overlook me throwing the ball. A lot of people are going to be shocked.”
He wants to be the ultimate offensive weapon, one that makes every defense uncomfortable on every play. To be that terrifying Edwards will have to be able to consistently take what the opposition gives him and use it to his advantage, whether on the ground or through the air.
"I'm not a one-dimensional player," Edwards said. "I'm a dual threat."
Edwards has worked hard to be a better passer which will allow him to trust his skills in the pocket. When something breaks down in protection or the defense is coming hot and heavy with pressure, Edwards' first instinct is to tuck the ball and split. He's learned that sometimes to make the big play you have to hang back and take the hit.
“A lot of times I didn't want to take the hit and I got out of Dodge,” Edwards said. “Sometimes it's hard to make those decisions.”
Edwards has already made one of the hardest decisions of his career. In February he verbally committed to Miami (Ohio). He also received a scholarship offer from Iowa State.
Miami has plans for Edwards but they do not, at least at this point, include him as a primary quarterback. The RedHawks see Edwards as an all-purpose weapon to be deployed as a receiver, kick returner or even a Wildcat quarterback. After playing the position for the better part of 10 years, Edwards wasn't in a rush to give up signal calling duties but he's willing to do what it takes to play at the next level. He feels Miami is the best place for him to do just that.
“It felt amazing at Miami,” he said. “It was all I could think about for the two days (after my visit).”
With his college destination settled. Edwards' full attention has been on his senior season. There's plenty for the varsity veteran to learn. Orlando “Doc” Gooden was hired as the Warriors new coach in March. He's Edwards' third coach in four seasons and has his own way of doing things.
Edwards spent the offseason deep diving into the new playbook. It's not only important that he knows it forward and back but that he can teach it to his teammates. Edwards holds himself to a high standard as a captain and quarterback.
“It starts with me,” Edwards said. “It's a lot of responsibility but I'm a leader on this team.”
A leader who understands it takes all hands on deck to get where the Warriors want to go. Granite City will have several freshmen on its varsity squad this fall. Edwards remembers what it was like to be those guys, how big everyone seemed and how overwhelming it could be.
“Coming in as a freshman it's a big jump. You're not playing little kids any more,” Edwards said. “When I was a freshman I had a lot of seniors that taught me a lot of things.”
Things that Edwards will now pass on.