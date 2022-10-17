 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Notre Dame lands pledge from CBC running back Love

CBC vs. De Smet football

CBC Cadets senior Jeremiyah Love (4) gets taken down by De Smet Spartans senior Elijah Thomas (7) and De Smet Spartans junior Sakye Moore (28) during a game on Friday September 23, 2022 at De Smet Jesuit High School in Creve Coeur, MO. Rick Ulreich, Special to STLhighschoolsports.com

 Rick Ulreich

Jeremiyah Love found what he was looking for in South Bend.

A senior running back and defensive back for the CBC football team, Love verbally committed Saturday to Notre Dame. He announced his choice on his Twitter account.

The No. 2 player in the Post-Dispatch preseason Super 30 countdown of the area’s top senior prospects, the 6-foot-1 and 195-pound Love picked the Fighting Irish from his list of more than 30 NCAA Division I scholarship offers. Among those that were in on Love include Missouri, Alabama, Arkansas, Auburn, Boston College, Georgia, Indiana, Iowa, Iowa State, Kansas, Kansas State, Kentucky, Louisville, LSU, Miami, Michigan, Minnesota, Nebraska, Oregon, Penn State, Princeton, Purdue, Stanford, Syracuse, Tennessee, Texas A&M, USC, Utah, Vanderbilt, Washington, West Virginia and Wisconsin.

Rivals ranked Love as the No. 2 prospect in Missouri and No. 3 running back in the nation. Love is rated by 247sports as the No. 4 overall prospect in Missouri and the No. 6 athlete in the nation. ESPN ranks Love as the No. 5 running back in the country and the No. 92 overall prospect in the nation.

Love is the second area senior to verbally commit to Notre Dame, joining De Smet safety Christian Gray.

This season Love has rushed for 533 yards and scored 11 total touchdowns.

The No. 2 large school in the STLhighschoolsports.com rankings, CBC (7-1) will wrap up its regular season when it hosts No. 6 large school Edwardsville (6-2) at 7 p.m. Friday.

