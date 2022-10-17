Notre Dame lands pledge from CBC running back Love

Jeremiyah Love found what he was looking for in South Bend.

A senior running back and defensive back for the CBC football team, Love verbally committed Saturday to Notre Dame. He announced his choice on his Twitter account.

The No. 2 player in the Post-Dispatch preseason Super 30 countdown of the area’s top senior prospects, the 6-foot-1 and 195-pound Love picked the Fighting Irish from his list of more than 30 NCAA Division I scholarship offers. Among those that were in on Love include Missouri, Alabama, Arkansas, Auburn, Boston College, Georgia, Indiana, Iowa, Iowa State, Kansas, Kansas State, Kentucky, Louisville, LSU, Miami, Michigan, Minnesota, Nebraska, Oregon, Penn State, Princeton, Purdue, Stanford, Syracuse, Tennessee, Texas A&M, USC, Utah, Vanderbilt, Washington, West Virginia and Wisconsin.

Rivals ranked Love as the No. 2 prospect in Missouri and No. 3 running back in the nation. Love is rated by 247sports as the No. 4 overall prospect in Missouri and the No. 6 athlete in the nation. ESPN ranks Love as the No. 5 running back in the country and the No. 92 overall prospect in the nation.

Love is the second area senior to verbally commit to Notre Dame, joining De Smet safety Christian Gray.

This season Love has rushed for 533 yards and scored 11 total touchdowns.