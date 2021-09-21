Swinney, Moore share Monday night spotlight in Clayton's victory over Affton

Clayton took the opening kickoff and marched 69 yards in just five plays, capped off by Swinney's 29-yard run that included a couple of dazzling spin moves.

“I was very tired come second half, but I just decided that I had to help the team and get more touchdowns and more yards,” Swinney said.

Moore then had an eventful few minutes of action on the field.

He came down with an interception at midfield. Not long after, he had a big 34-yard run, but it was wiped out by a penalty. Two plays later, he took a handoff and heaved a 42-yard halfback-option completion to Ben Brown. Moore then took the next handoff and ran it into the end zone from 8 yards out to increase the Clayton lead to 14-0.

“It was a crazy drive,” Moore said.

After fumbling the ball away on the previous drive, Swinney darted 14 yards up the middle just 26 seconds into the second quarter to give Clayton a three-score lead.

The Greyhounds made it four TDs on five possessions when Moore capped a nine-play, 65-yard drive with a 1-yard burst and Clayton would lead 27-0 at halftime.