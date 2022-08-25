 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

TE: Brett Norfleet, senior, Francis Howell

  • 0
Brett Norfleet, Franic Howell

Brett Norfleet, Franic Howell football

A 6-foot-7 and 235-pound two-way standout, Norfleet made 26 receptions for 416 yards and five touchdowns while racking 16 tackles, seven tackles for loss and three sacks as a defensive end. Verbally committed to Missouri after receiving more than 20 scholarship offers.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

We salute the 2021-2022 state high school champs

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News