Under an azure sky on a near perfect Thanksgiving morning, the Webster Groves football team huddled at Moss Field.

Coach Jack Jones and his Statesmen were at the end of a week filled with luncheons, dinners, breakfasts, bonfires, pep rallies and get-togethers.

This day, finally, Webster Groves could focus on football. The game was all that mattered.

“There’s nothing normal in Webster Groves or Kirkwood on the week of Turkey Day,” Jones said. “You’ve got a series of events that are different than any week in the season.”

However, when high noon came Kirkwood did not join the Statesmen at Moss Field. The thousands of spectators that wash across the grandstands and spill into every available inch to ring the field never arrived. For there was no Turkey Day Game this year.

Webster Groves had a date in the 1988 Class 4A state championship game Friday afternoon at Faurot Field. Jones and his Statesmen had every intention of keeping it — nearly a century of tradition be damned.

It was the only choice for Jones, his coaching staff and the team. They played the Pioneers every year. This was a chance at history and a sliver of immortality.

“It was all about state,” said Matt Arrandale, Webster’s placekicker. “That was the feeling among the players.”

The last time the Turkey Day Game had been been not played was 1927, the fourth and final year of a cooling-off period for the bitter rivals. The 1923 game ended in a riot after three Kirkwood touchdowns were called back and Webster Groves won 7-0.

Sixty-one years later, there were those in both communities who found it outrageous the game was canceled.

“Jack was not popular with a certain group of people,” longtime Webster assistant coach Scott Gillilan said. “It was tradition over a state championship any day.”

More than 80 years after it started playing football, Webster Groves won its first state championship in 1979. That year it played the Turkey Day Game on Thursday afternoon, then ended Jefferson City’s three-year reign as Class 4A champion Saturday night at Busch Stadium. Led by Tracey Mack, the 1979 Statesmen are regarded as one of the best teams to ever wear the orange and black.

“Unfortunately for Kirkwood they had one of their poor seasons that year,” Jones recalled. “The first five times we touched the ball we scored on three of them. We ended up using a lot of reserves. It wasn’t a difficult game.”

Webster Groves brushed aside Kirkwood 28-6. Two days later it slayed Missouri’s first football dynasty 7-6, a missed extra point the difference.

With a full Friday and most of Saturday to rest and a short bus ride downtown to Busch Stadium, Jones never considered pulling out of the Turkey Day Game.

In 1988 he didn’t have a choice. The Statesmen would have played Kirkwood Thursday afternoon, then traveled to Columbia to play Kansas City Center midday Friday.

“That was impossible,” Jones said.

That Webster Groves was even in this position remains the stuff of lore. The Statesmen began the 1988 season 1-3. They were beaten handily by University City. Their nadir was a 50-0 thrashing at Jefferson City.

“I wasn’t real sure of what we had,” former Webster assistant coach Ken Manwarring said.

Jones knew. Or at least he had a good idea of what this team was capable of. Gillilan remembers Jones telling the team after their drubbing by the Jays, “You won’t lose another game.”

Jones doesn’t remember uttering those words. He can recall a few choice ones he had kicking around in his head at the time but never let them cross his tongue.

“You can lose a team by doing that. I kept my mouth shut,” Jones said. “The only emotion you want is what the kids show when they play.”

The game film was buried. The Statesmen moved on and began to find their stride.

“(Jones) understood the opportunity we were going to have,” Arrandale said. “We had the type of team that could make a run.”

The 1988 season was Missouri's first all-encompassing state tournament. When Webster Groves won the 1979 championship, a point system was used to determine the eight playoff teams in each class. Webster Groves had to beat St. Louis U. High in its final regular season game and needed another area team, Jones thinks it might have been Eureka, to lose.

“You could be undefeated and not make it,” Jones said. “You didn’t have it all in your hands.”

Webster Groves snuck in on the last day in 1979 and then ran the table. In about two weeks the Statesmen played five games. They beat SLUH on a Friday, won in Cape Girardeau the following Wednesday, beat Sumner in a semifinal on Saturday, took down Kirkwood on Turkey Day then dethroned Jefferson City on Saturday.

“It was a demanding schedule,” Jones said. “There was little time to prepare.”

In 1988 every team had a shot at the playoffs through its district tournament, a round-robin during the final three regular season games. By chance Webster Groves’ enrollment was down a bit that year and the Statesmen fell into Class 4A. Their early-season struggles had come against 5A opponents.

They beat the likes of Chaminade and Ladue in their district, then faced Union and Potosi in the playoffs.

When Webster Groves reached the semifinals, it had more Missouri royalty standing in its way — Sumner.

Under legendary coach Lawrence Walls, the Bulldogs were a powerhouse. Between 1973 and 1991 Sumner played in nine state championship games, winning four. The Bulldogs were the 1987 4A runner-up and were on the hunt for their fourth title game appearance in seven years.

Sumner took a 16-0 lead into halftime. In the locker room Jones heard the Bulldogs enjoying their splendid first half.

“All I told the kids was if they played a little bit harder we’d be OK,” Jones said.

Jones was right again, but even he had no idea how it would play out. With three minutes remaining Webster Groves was on the ropes. Sumner led 16-14 with the Statesmen facing fourth-and-12 at Sumner's 35-yard line.

Out of field goal range, Webster Groves called timeout and drew up the play on the spot.

Quarterback Dan Fugate dropped back and nearly slipped. He righted himself, saw Steve Watson all alone down the right sideline and fired the ball toward the end zone. For a brief, gut-wrenching moment it appeared Fugate overshot his target.

Watson dove, stretched out his arms and hauled in the game-winning touchdown.

“It’s one of the most beautiful things I’ve ever seen,” Arrandale said.

“We were about to pack it up and go home,” Jones said. “It was truly a miracle play.”

How Watson managed to shake free of any and all defenders remains a mystery to Jones. That he did was the first step in undoing that year’s Turkey Day Game.

When Jones, who also served as Webster Groves’ athletic director at the time, made it official that the Turkey Day Game would not be played, there was anger, frustration and disappointment at Kirkwood. The Pioneers played in the 5A tournament that season and were good. They had beaten the Statesmen in successive Turkey Day Games, including a 2-0 win in 1987 courtesy of a hellacious rain storm that started during the game and made the field nearly unplayable. An errant snap that went out of the end zone for a safety was the only score.

“If I’d have been on the Kirkwood side I’d have been disappointed,” Jones said. “That was too bad, but we had other fish to fry.”

The Turkey Day Game might have been off, but the pomp and circumstance around it was not. There was still a luncheon with the Lions Club. The Ray Moss banquet. A bonfire on Wednesday night. Both schools were decorated as if the game would happen.

“Everything must go on,” Jones said.

Even as the Statesmen prepared to play for a state championship they knew there was some disappointment from their fans, too.

“You’d still hear the rumblings in the hallways, ‘Man, no Turkey Day,’ ” Arrandale said.

At one point during the busy week Jones took his Statesmen on a field trip. To get a feel for the artificial turf it would play on at Faurot Field, Webster Groves first went to Lindenwood University, but its field was covered in snow and useless. Instead the Statesmen wound up at Busch Stadium, where they shared the field with East St. Louis and its iconic coach, Bob Shannon.

“That was a legendary program,” Manwarring said. “It was cool to be on the field at the same time they were.”

East Side lost the Illinois 6A final to Mount Carmel that weekend.

On Thanksgiving morning, the Statesmen met at Moss Field for one last walkthrough before Friday’s championship. It was sunny and a little warmer than normal, perfect weather for a rivalry game.

While the Statesmen practiced there were fans watching, albeit nowhere near a normal Turkey Day crowd. When they finished the Statesmen were presented with commemorative orange jerseys that had been made for the Turkey Day Game.

Webster Groves wore them when they took the field against Center, even though they were supposed to wear white.

“Center was blue and yellow. Since the colors were different enough they let us wear the jerseys,” Arrandale said.

In its creamsicle colors, Webster Groves defeated Center 26-6 for its second state championship.

“We kind of dominated that game,” Gillilan said. “Those guys cemented a legacy of their own. This was why they did this, they said ‘Look at what we did for Webster Groves.’ ”

Winning tends to cure what ails, but the cancellation of the Turkey Day Game could not become routine. Something had to be done to ensure the tradition would never again be at the mercy of the playoff schedule. When Webster Groves reached its next state championship game in 2002, a deal was struck between the two schools. If Webster Groves or Kirkwood played for a state championship, then the junior varsity teams would play the Turkey Day Game. It was expected to be used rarely. Webster Groves was making its third appearance. Kirkwood had yet to make a state final at that time.

Since its inception there have been seven Turkey Day Games that featured the JV. The Statesmen have played for four state championships and the Pioneers have played for three. That does not include Kirkwood’s 2016 championship team, which won state the Friday before Thanksgiving and then turned around and defeated Webster Groves the following Thursday.

For the first time since 1988, there will be no Turkey Day Game. The schools reached an agreement earlier this month that due to challenges presented by the coronavirus pandemic it was best to not play.

It would have been at Moss Field. Kirkwood has won the last seven Turkey Day Games, its grip on the rivalry — and the prized Frisco Bell — as tight as it has been since its inception.

“It’s weird,” said Gillilan, 59, who stepped away from the Webster coaching staff at the end of this season. “I think it’ll hit on Thanksgiving Day.”

Jones, 82, stepped down as Webster Groves’ coach after the 1989 season, a stretch of 25 years that equaled his predecessor Ray Moss. A 1958 Beaumont graduate, Jones was only mildly aware of what the Turkey Day Game represented when he was hired on as an assistant coach at Webster Groves in 1963.

“The traditions at both schools are really strong,” Jones said. “I coached long enough to have sons and grandsons of former players play for me. That’s how thick that tradition is.”

Jones moved out of Webster Groves and for the last 29 years has lived in, of all places, Kirkwood. The high school is across the street from his house.

On Friday nights in normal times, Jane, Jones’ wife of 60 years, will drag him out to watch the Pioneers.

“She likes to go to the games. I enjoy them,” Jones said. “Sometimes I want to go home before she’s ready. We usually stay to the end.”

That Jones couldn’t convince his high school sweetheart to leave early would come as a bit of a surprise to his former players. When he got done with them in the locker room they would step on the field ready to take on the world.

“You felt like you could run through a brick wall,” said Arrandale who spent six years in the Cardinals farm system after being taken in the 1993 Major League Baseball draft. “I’m impressed to this day that he could take everybody and get them on the same page. I never played for another coach that was like him.”

STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.