MASCOUTAH — Thomas Pulliam was born to run.

Pulliam rushed for three touchdowns, sparking the St. Dominic Crusaders to a nonconference football victory Friday night over the Mascoutah Indians.

A senior, Pulliam scored on runs of 3, 2 and 7 yards. In all, the 5-foot-11, 175-pound back rushed for 137 yards on 23 carries in helping the Crusaders (3-0) remain unbeaten by winning their first game against Mascoutah (1-2).

“I have to give all the credit to our (offensive linemen),” Pulliam said. “I was confident behind those guys.”

Last season, Pulliam enjoyed a junior campaign in which he compiled 946 yards and 10 touchdowns rushing and another 22 receptions for 231 yards and two more scores. He filled in for Jackson Overton, who was an all-state running back two years ago, but was hurt for most of last season.

“Jackson taught me a lot,” Pulliam said. “He taught me the tricks of the trade.”

He’s learned them well. Pulliam used his playing time last year to his benefit and it’s translated into a good start this season. He has 441 yards rushing with 11 touchdowns.

“He’s jumped right back in this role and hasn’t missed a beat,” St. Dominic coach Blake Markway said. “It’s a testament to him and the work he’s put in this offseason.”

Sophomore quarterback Brennan Czeschin had a big day with two touchdown passes of 47 and 35 yards. The 6-2, 180-pounder completed 8 of 15 passes for 172 yards. He did not have any interceptions.

“He was our No. 2 quarterback as a freshman so we feel he’s above being a sophomore,” Markway said. “He throws a nice ball. He gives our kids an opportunity to go and make a play.”

The Crusaders defense was dominant. In three games this season, the unit has allowed just 26 points.

Mascoutah fell to 1-2.

“We never really grabbed a hold of any momentum,” Mascoutah coach Aaron Hilgendorf said. “We weren’t able to move the ball well. It was an uphill battle for us the whole game.”

The St. Dominic offense lost two all-state running backs, seven of its top eight linemen and a two-year starter at quarterback. But this group of players has stepped up.

“I told them we’ve gotten better each week,” Markway said. “Seeing offense grow each week is good. We didn’t have any turnovers tonight. That’s good.”

The Crusaders took the opening kickoff and drove 80 yards. A pass interference penalty was called on Mascoutah sophomore defensive back Camren Reed and moved the ball to the Indians’ 25-yard line.

Two plays later, senior running back Matt Povich rumbled 22 yards for a touchdown. Jorge Sotelo-Velez added the first of six extra points.

After forcing a three-and-out, St. Dominic again found the end zone. Senior Connor Beerman caught a 47-yard touchdown pass from Czeschin for a 14-0 lead with 5:25 to play in the first quarter.

“Connor is a tone setter and just a great, great kid,” Markway said. “He’s one of our team captains.”

“To see our offensive line come out and play like they did showed we can win in the trenches,” Markway said.

Late in the quarter, senior running back Kanoa Owens galloped 59 yards to the St. Dominic 4. Two plays later, senior Devon Parks scored from the 3.

Pulliam scored on a 3-yard run with 9:13 left in the half. St. Dominic took the 21-7 into halftime.

Pulliam scored his second touchdown on a 2-yard run with 3:56 left in the third quarter.

Mascoutah pulled to within 28-14 on a 67-yard TD pass from junior quarterback Baruk Jonsson to junior Jackson Redenius.

But the Crusaders answered to put the game away.

A 46-yard screen pass to senior Matt Povich put the ball on the Mascoutah 9 with the Indians’ Dorian Guerrier making a TD-saving tackle. However, two plays later, Pulliam ran in from the 7 for a 35-14 lead with 11:11 to play.

The final score came on a 35-yard TD reception by senior Jackson Nickodym with 9:18 remaining.

First meeting

The teams have not played each other before. Markway said the program “had some movement in the second year of our schedule cycle where we had to find a game on an open week that led to a little bit of a domino effect in the schedule and getting two Illinois games against two really solid programs (helped).” St. Dominic will journey next week to Belleville to play Althoff.

School record

Beerman, an all-state free safety, not only catches passes on offense as a receiver, he catches them on defense. Beerman picked off a pass at the Crusaders’ 11 with 6:12 to play. It was the first turnover in the game. The interception was his first this season but the ninth in his career to set a school record. He picked off six passes last season to set the program’s single-season record.

“Our scout team had given us good looks on that play all week,” Beerman said. “I knew they were going to take a shot. They ran the corner route and I jumped it. I’m ecstatic about it.”

Beerman did not know he set a school record.

“That’s awesome,” Beerman said.

Good use of hands

St. Dominic senior defensive back Nicholas Brengarth reached out and knocked away a third-down pass intended for Mascoutah junior receiver Jake Rudy midway in the first quarter.

If completed, it would have been a first down at the Crusaders’ 35 and possible a touchdown because there was no one else back there.

Sacks

St. Dominic: Senior defensive lineman Will Maloney bulled through the line and dropped Jonsson twice for sacks. They were his first two this season.

“My (defensive line) set me up for them,” Maloney said. “It was great teamwork. On that second sack, (Andrew Bodmen) ran a great cross and he brought the guard with him. I just went around and got the sack.”

Mascoutah: Junior defensive lineman Clae Hougland sacked Czeschin late in the first quarter. A high snap to Czeschin threw off his timing and Hougland dropped him for a 5-yard loss.

Missed kick

Mascoutah Derek Frerker attempted a 38-yard field goal with 4:08 left in the first half after an 11-play drive by the Indians stalled. His kick was no good.

Penalties

The Crusaders penalized for 25 yards on five calls in the game. Mascoutah was called for 30 yards on four penalties in the first half. The Indians made no penalties in the second half.

New classification

St. Dominic reached the Class 4 state championship game last fall. If the Crusaders return this season, it will be at a new level.

MSHSAA moved the Crusaders to Class 5. St. Dominic is in District 4 with Francis Howell North, Fort Zumwalt East, Fort Zumwalt North, Fort Zumwalt South, Liberty, and Timberland.

Coin flip

Mascoutah won the toss and deferred until the second half.

St. Dominic 42, Mascoutah 14