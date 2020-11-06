Thompson's big night helps Fox break through against Lafayette

ARNOLD — Fox senior Jahaud Thompson waited for the biggest stage to unleash the performance of a lifetime.
Thompson ran for 212 yards on nine carries and scored three touchdowns, all career highs, and spearheaded a 448-yard rushing performance as Fox defeated Lafayette 49-28 in a Class 6 District 1 semifinal Friday at Fox.
Fox (9-1), which had lost at least 14 consecutive games to Lafayette since 1999, will host Lindbergh (5-1) in a Class 6 sectional at 7 p.m. Nov. 13.
Thompson began his big day late in the second quarter. With Fox leading 21-12, Thompson took a handoff up the middle, escaped several tackles and darted to the sideline where he outraced the Lafayette secondary for a 32-yard touchdown.
Then, with just 25 seconds remaining until halftime, Thompson took another inside handoff, found a hole and scampered 39 yards for his second touchdown in a 1 minute 46 second span to put Fox ahead 35-12 at the half.
“I have to give it up to my guys up front. They gave me the holes, I saw the holes, and I just took off,” said Thompson, who finished his dynamic performance with a 59-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter to leave no doubt of the outcome.
Fox (9-1) wasted no time getting started. On the first play of the game, Inman faked a handoff into the line and escaped around left end for a 39-yard gain. Then on a fourth-and-6, he sent an option pitch to senior Chase Maxey who scooted around left end and tiptoed inside the pylon for a 7-0 lead.
“This is a very mature team and we’ve been able to start fast the last few weeks,” Fox head coach Brent Tinker said. “We came out and we fought hard tonight.”
After a Lafayette three-and-out, Fox senior Luke Pisoni burst through the line to block a punt, setting up the Warriors at the 22-yard line. This time, Inman faked a handoff into the line, faked an option pitch and kept the ball himself for an 11-yard touchdown up the middle.
“Any option play is on me. The coaches call the play, I relay it to the huddle, and then I read the defense,” Inman said.
Meanwhile, the Fox defense was taking away the deep throws of senior quarterback Blake Micek, who had thrown for 968 yards and 13 touchdowns over his previous three games. The secondary, led by Inman, Thompson and senior Ethan Phillips, were taking away the primary read from Micek, forcing him to find outlet receivers or run the ball himself.
Micek completed five passes to his running back Mitchel Hoffman and was forced to scramble another five times in the first half. In all, it took Micek 28 pass attempts to accrue 156 yards passing in the first half.
“I was going through my progressions and pulling it down when I needed to. They changed it up (between zone and man) and kudos to them, they were good,” said Micek, who finished the game completing 40 for 60 passes for 394 yards and four touchdowns but also threw three interceptions.
Micek threw short touchdown passes to Owen Butler and Pernell Garner in the second quarter to cut the deficit to 21-12 before Thompson put an exclamation point on the first half with his electrifying touchdown runs.
Micek led Lafayette on a 13-play drive to open the third quarter, culminating in a five yard touchdown pass to Jude Terry to make it a 15-point margin, but as the Lancers were driving deep in Fox territory, a Micek screen pass went through the hands of senior Pernell Garner and was snatched out of the air by Phillips, who raced down the sideline for a 75-yard pick-six to put the game out of reach.
“I made a pretty bad play at the end of the first half, and I wanted to make up for it,” Phillips said. “When I saw that ball coming at me, I took one hand, grabbed it and took off.”
Fox won consecutive games in a postseason for the first time since 2008, and Tinker realizes that any ability to continue playing football at this time of year is a gift.
“It’s been a long road, and you’ve got to keep fighting to stay alive,” Tinker said. “We didn’t play our best game tonight, but we’re blessed to play again next week.”
