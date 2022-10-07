Tiller comes up big as Summit rallies past Oakville

OAKVILLE — Summit senior Javeion Tiller finally got to show what he can do for the Falcons.

A transfer from Lindbergh High, Tiller had to miss games because of eligibility difficulties and a bone chip injury to his left ankle.

Given the chance Friday night, the 6-foot-3, 190-pound Tiller did not disappoint. He caught two touchdown passes and flashed speed and shifty moves in helping Summit rally to a 38-28 victory over the Oakville Tigers.

Summit improved to 6-1. Oakville fell to 4-3.

Tiller finished with seven receptions, good for 145 yards. He caught TD passes of 11 and 66 yards from junior quarterback Grant Gibson, who finished with 246 yards passing on 16 of 27 attempts. Gibson ended with three touchdown tosses and no interceptions.

"This was my first full game," said Tiller, who had one catch this season. "MSHSAA (Missouri State High School Activities Association) wasn't allowing me to play at first because I transferred. I missed about four games. I had the urge to ball out and come out and make some plays."

Tiller made plays. The Falcons found themselves trailing 21-9 at the end of the first quarter. Tiller's first touchdown reception with 7 minutes, 51 seconds left in the half put Summit ahead for good at 23-21.

"That felt pretty good," Tiller said. "That put us up. We knew we could come back. We did not panic at all when we were behind. We knew there was a lot of game left. We just had to lock in as a team and make it work."

The Falcons got behind a mere 46 seconds into the game. Junior running back Ethan Venable bulled through the line and darted 68 yards for a touchdown, his 16th this season. Senior Emir Mustajbegovic, who kicks left-footed, added the first of four extra points.

"They took it to us right away," Summit coach Eric Stewart said. "Coach (Mike) Genge is doing a good job over there. That Venable kid is a nightmare. I was hoping he was a senior this year, but he's not so we'll have to deal with him again next year. They've got some dudes over there. We came out slow there."

Genge, who is the defensive coordinator as well, just saw Venable flash by on the run.

"Ethan is a special kid," Genge said. "He's a horse."

Summit senior punter Braden Warfel is a potent weapon for the Falcons. His punt buried the Tigers on their own 1-yard line. Two plays later, junior lineman Jason Kirk tackled senior Damien Moore in the end zone for a safety.

"He's done that twice this year, pin a team on the 1," Stewart said. "That's huge. It gives them a long field and it's hard to overcome. Jason's had a great season for us. We moved him from linebacker down to defensive tackle and he's a little undersized, but he's quicker than heck."

Venable just missed scoring a second touchdown when he ran 11 yards, but fumbled just before the goal line. Sophomore tight end Scott Bidlack recovered the loose ball in the end zone and Oakville led 14-2 with 1:48 left in the first quarter.

"He's a hustler," Genge said of Bidlack. "That's a kid who's just in his second year of football. He's a weight-room rat. He's worked hard for his position."

Both teams showed more firepower. Summit sophomore tight end Chase Martin caught a 9-yard TD pass from Gibson with 43 seconds remaining in the quarter. Not to be outdone, Oakville responded. Primarily a running team, the Tigers can pass. Senior quarterback Joey Bradley found Moore for a 78-yard scoring strike with 23 seconds showing to make it 21-9.

"Our receivers really stepped up tonight," Gibson said. "This was really Javeion's first day out and he really balled. Our offensive line played great."

The Falcons showed their determination and why they are ranked No. 9 in Class 4 in the state.

"We had some guys make some plays," Stewart said.

Junior running back Elijah Stevens scored on a 27-yard run. Tiller followed with his touchdown catch.

"Javeion is finally healthy and he's a tough matchup for people," Stewart said. "Now, he's a nightmare to cover because he's tall and he's fast."

Moore made it 30-21 at halftime when he scored on a 5-yard run with 50 seconds left before intermission.

On a third-and-11 from his own 9, Bradley found junior Zac Hough for an eye-popping 91-yard touchdown pass. Bradley wound up throwing for 211 yards and two touchdowns. He completed 6-of-24 passes with one interception.

"We thought if we were going to get any big plays, it would have to be off play-action stuff," Genge said. "Joey threw the ball well. Throwing is not our forte. We did take advantage when we could."

Tiller's 66-yard catch with 6:45 left in the third quarter completed the scoring.

"I was over the middle and made a cut and a little shake and it was off to the end zone," Tiller said. "The adrenaline kicked in. I heard the fans. It was a loud rumble. I had to make something happen. I've bee waiting for this. Hopefully, there's more to come."

His teammates do too.

"Javeion is just a dog," Gibson said. "He shows it all the time in practice. It's about time he got to show it in a game. He's tall and he gets open and he runs like the wind."

Summit's defense did the rest. Senior defensive end Dominic Bentrup recorded his eighth sack of the season. Senior linebacker Dominic Nenninger recorded two sacks and junior defensive end Sam Sutter had one. Senior safety Caelin Stegmann picked off a pass.

"We had to deal with some adversity tonight," Bentrup said. "We got down and it was frustrating. They have a really good team, but I think we have a really good team and a lot of players. Our coaches did a good job with making some adjustments at halftime. After that, we were off to the races."

Genge is pleased with how well his Tigers played.