Timberland Wolves at Fort Zumwalt North Panthers

On Timberland: Junior Josh Gibbs knocked in a 24-yard field goal as time expired to lift the Wolves to a thrilling win over rival Liberty. It was the first varsity field goal of his career. ... Senior quarterback Josh Arndt leads the Wolves with 64 rushing yards and one touchdown. He’s completed 3 of 10 passes for 79 yards and been intercepted three times. Sophomore receiver Caden Frey has caught two passes for 26 yards and a touchdown from junior quarterback Ryan Dickherber. … Junior linebacker Ryken Brown has a team-best 24 tackles. Senior defensive back Dylan Nienhaus has made 14 tackles. The defense has recovered five fumbles.

On Fort Zumwalt North: Held on a for a huge win over Francis Howell in a showdown of the two top teams in St. Charles County. ... Defeated Timberland last season 42-0, a year after the Wolves broke a six-game losing streak in the series. ... Senior quarterback Jack Newcomb has passed for 327 yards, five touchdowns and been intercepted once. He’s rushed for 117 yards and four touchdowns as well. Senior running back Chris Futrell has 275 combined rushing and receiving yards and scored four touchdowns. Senior running back Tyler Oakes rushed for 111 yards on nine carries against Howell … Senior defensive back Robert Rezex made the game-saving interception against Howell. He’s made 23 tackles. Senior linebacker Parker Monnig has 17 tackles, three tackles for loss and three sacks.