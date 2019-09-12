When: 7 p.m. Friday
Records: Timberland 0-2; Holt 2-0
Last week: Eureka 10, Timberland 0; Holt 23, Pattonville 21
On Timberland: Is 0-2 for the first time since 2015. Won first game that season in Week 3 against Holt. Has won its last seven against Holt including last season's 30-28 squeaker that came down to a last-second field goal. ...Offense was unable to score against Lafayette or Eureka. Only points this season came on a blocked punt returned for a touchdown by Travon Kennedy. Senior running back Jarrett Wilson has rushed for 117 yards on 35 carries. Senior quarterback Joseph Larsen has completed 17 of 45 passes for 105 yards and has been intercepted twice. ...Defense has not allowed more than one touchdown in either game this season. Senior linebacker Will Huelskamp has made 22 tackles. Senior linebacker Ethan Zawlocki has 18 tackles. Wolves have made three interceptions and recovered two fumbles.
On Holt: Pulled out a thrilling road win at Pattonville after rolling to a 60-6 win at Fort Zumwalt South. Indians eyeing their first win over rival Wolves since 2012 and first home win since 2011. ...Seven players have scored one touchdown and sophomore Jackson Smith has a team-high five touchdowns. The 5-foot-9 Smith has 11 receptions for 255 yards and three touchdowns. Sophomore running back Zakhi Johnson has rushed for 162 yards and a touchdown. Sophomore quarterback Payton Hoker has completed 19 of 34 passes for 449 yards, five touchdowns and been intercepted once. ...Senior linebacker Cole Londoff 16 tackles and an interception. Senior safety Colton Hawks has 15 tackles. Indians have three interceptions and one fumble recovery.