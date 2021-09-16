Timberland Wolves at Holt Indians

On Timberland: Lost consecutive games against rival Holt after winning seven in a row. Last week’s win over Fort Zumwalt North made the Wolves just the second team in the state to beat the Panthers twice in the last seven seasons. Battle is the other. … Junior quarterback AJ Raines has completed 17-of-31 passes for 297 yards and three touchdowns. Has rushed for 323 yards and two touchdowns. Senior running back Jay Harris has rushed for 333 yards and seven touchdowns, five of which came in last week’s win over Fort Zumwalt North. Has caught seven passes for 102 yards. Junior receiver Travis Reeves has caught four passes for 135 yards and three touchdowns. … Senior safety Nick Turner has 26 tackles, three tackles for loss and an interception. Senior linebacker Ryken Brown has 23 tackles.

On Holt: Won its first three games of the season for the third consecutive season and just the seventh time since 1999. Has won its last two against Timberland. Has outscored its first three opponents 176-7. … Senior quarterback Cooper Brown has already set the career passing touchdown record. This season he’s passed for 588 yards, eight touchdowns and been intercepted twice. Has rushed for two touchdowns. Senior running back Kyle Wuebbeling has rushed for 358 yards and seven touchdowns. Senior receiver Jackson Smith has caught 13 passes for 159 yards and two touchdowns. Senior receiver Alex Ginnever has caught eight passes for 225 yards and a touchdown. … Senior linebacker Zakhi Johnson has 22 tackles, three tackles for loss and a sack. Junior Kaden Moore has 22 tackles and three tackles for loss. Junior cornerback Jack Byrne has six tackles and two interceptions. As a team the Indians have up six interceptions.