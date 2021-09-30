Timberland Wolves at Troy Trojans

On Timberland: Is 4-1 for the first time since 2016 and the fourth time since 2013. Won six in a row over Troy and is 7-2 since 2010. … Junior quarterback AJ Raines has completed 38 of 65 passes for 647 yards and five touchdowns. He’s rushed for 452 yards and three touchdowns. Senior running back Jay Harris has rushed for 589 yards and 11 touchdowns. Junior receiver Travis Reeves has six receptions for 160 yards and three touchdowns. Junior receiver Tank Billings has 12 receptions for 152 yards and two touchdowns. … Junior safety Nick Turner has made 47 tackles, four tackles for loss and one interception. Senior defensive lineman Steele Perry has made 29 tackles. Reeves has three sacks and 10 total tackles. At defensive back Harris has two interceptions.

On Troy: Just the second time it has started 4-1 since 1999. Lost six in a row to Timberland. Last year’s 21-15 final was the smallest margin of defeat in seven seasons. Was one play away from defeating Francis Howell for the first time in at least two decades. … Junior quarterback Charos Sutton has completed 36 of 62 passes for 746 yards, eight touchdowns and been intercepted twice. He’s rushed for 391 yards and eight touchdowns. Junior running back Brett Smith has rushed for 288 yards and nine touchdowns. Senior receiver Nathan Ryan has made 18 catches for 371 yards and three touchdowns. … At linebacker Smith has made 47 tackles, seven tackles for loss and a sack. Senior linebacker Tyeler Cathcart has made 30 tackles, two tackles for loss and a sack. Junior defensive back Carter Holloway has made 18 tackles and two interceptions.