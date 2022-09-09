Timon, Mascoutah overcome 21-point deficit in second half to defeat Centralia

MASCOUTAH — Zane Timon was certain at halftime the Mascoutah Indians still had what it took to take down the Centralia Orphans in a nonconference football game Friday night.

Timon then let his actions do the talking. The senior quarterback rushed for three touchdowns, all of in the second half, and passed for two as the Mascoutah erased a huge deficit and defeated the Orphans 37-28.

“I’ve always been taught to fight. Fight, fight until the end,” Timon said. “We got in the fieldhouse (at halftime) and I told them, ‘We can win. It’s not over. We’re going to come back and drill them and we’re going to finish the second half.’ ”

Indeed. The Indians, who trailed 21-0 early in the second quarter and 28-7 at halftime, closed the deal with 30 consecutive points to improve to 3-0.

Timon had a 3-yard touchdown run to get Mascoutah within 28-13 in the third quarter, then had a 33-yard touchdown pass to senior Allen Middleton that made it 28-19. Timon’s two-point conversion run made it 28-21.

On the Indians’ next possession, Timon scored on another 3-yard touchdown run, then powered across the goal line for a two-point conversion that put Mascoutah ahead for the first time at 29-28 with 9 minutes and 50 seconds left.

Two possessions later, Timon had a 58-yard touchdown run down the left sideline, and another two-point conversion run put the Indians up 37-28. Mascoutah clinched the outcome on senior JT Curry’s second interception of the game.

“We just trusted what we were doing in the second half,” Mascoutah coach Aaron Hilgendorf said. “We just had to execute and quit stopping ourselves.

“Zane was a huge part of it, obviously, with his decision-making. He had the long pass to Middleton to get us going. We made so many plays and just had guys coming together to do what we do.”

The Orphans (2-1) were riddled with injuries to their defense in the second half as they slowly but steadily lost control of the game.

“I’m just really heartbroken for our kids,” Centralia coach Brad Goewey said. “They tried like heck to hold on. We had our chances. We just didn’t connect on a couple of them. I’m proud of our guys for battling.”

Centralia surged ahead 21-0 as senior quarterback Carson Green had a 1-yard touchdown run that was followed by a 79-yard touchdown pass to senior Amir Johnson, both coming in the first quarter. Another 1-yard touchdown run by Green in the second quarter put the Indians down by three scores.

Middleton answered Green’s second touchdown with a 96-yard kickoff return that got the Indians with 21-7. But the Orphans answered immediately as Johnson’s 12-yard TD run made it 28-7 midway through the second quarter.

Both teams run a no-huddle offense, but the Orphans began huddling on their second possession of the second half, hoping to protect the 21-point lead.

But Mascoutah forced a punt, and the comeback was on as Timon scored his first touchdown that made it 28-13. As it turned out, the fun was just beginning.

“It’s definitely a good feeling to come out on top,” Middleton said. “We battled back in the second half. We started out a little slow, but things worked out for us. We went into the locker room (at halftime) and said, ‘It’s a whole new game.’ We forgot what happened in the first half. We came out with a whole new game, a whole new mindset, and we were able to pick it up.

“I’ve got a lot of confidence and trust in our guys, and I knew we were going to battle. We were going to fight for each other.”

Timon finished with 15 carries for 97 yards, as did junior Kanoa Owens. Junior Devon Parks, a 5-foot-5, 150-pounder, had 14 carries for 54 yards. Timon also was 14 for 25 passing for 148 yards.

“This is huge,” Timon said. “We want to make a state run. To be in a dogfight and come all the way back after being down three touchdowns, that’s great news.”

Hilgendorf said the Indians were on their heels in the first half, as Centralia took the fight to them and stormed out of the gate.

Halftime couldn’t have come at a better time for the Indians, despite the large hole they put themselves into.

“The first half, you could see the guys kind of questioning what they were doing,” Hilgendorf said. “Their eyes weren’t in the right, they weren’t playing at the correct speed and their communication wasn’t great.