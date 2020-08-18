Traditional fall sports in Illinois tackle another offseason and wait for spring

The Edwardsville boys soccer team had been preparing for the season with limited workouts before it was postponed. The Tigers are continuing to train and will use the extra time to prepare for the spring with conditioning drills. They are, however, limited in workouts, according to guidelines issued by the Illinois Department of Health.

Contact is prohibited at workouts and are limited to 50 people with proper social distancing.

"It's been a little repetitive the last couple of weeks because we can't do a lot of contacts with all the policy," Edwardsville senior defender Jack Heiderscheid. "It's all about getting back to the basics and everything helps."

Mascoutah also is taking advantage of the extra time.

Lee hopes to use it to help strengthen his roster, which lost 23 players to graduation.

"I know it stinks that we're not playing (in the fall)," Lee said. "But we have a lot of fresh faces out there anyway, so this kind of gives another full offseason to train and get ready to go. We're trying to take advantage of the extra time and get ready for it."