Traditional fall sports in Illinois tackle another offseason and wait for spring

August is usually the busiest and most stressful time of the year for Josh Lee.
The Mascoutah High football coach doesn't spend much time away from the gridiron during the dog days of summer.
This year is different.
"Usually these days, we're dealing with the weight of the world, getting ready for the season and knowing we're not going to get a break until November," Lee said. "But this past weekend, I came up here in Springfield, Illinois, and played golf with my brother. Everyone's relaxed and having a good time."
For the first time since he took over the Mascoutah football program four seasons ago, Lee will not have to take on the stress that comes with being a high school football coach from August to December. He, along with coaches across Illinois, will have to wait to tackle it.
The Illinois High School Association unveiled a plan July 29 to move football, boys soccer and girls volleyball from normal fall schedules to a spring season due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
The spring sports seasons are scheduled to start Feb. 15 in Illinois and end May 1.
"It's a strange time, but as a coach and educator, it's about providing opportunities for kids," Edwardsville boys soccer coach Mark Heiderscheid said.
The IHSA's remaining fall sports — boys and girls cross country, boys and girls golf, girls swimming and girls tennis — are scheduled to go on in the fall. Practices are already under way and golf teams kicked off the season Thursday. The regular season is scheduled to conclude for fall sports Oct. 24.
The IHSA has not announced whether a state series will take place for any sports this year.
"We always have a coaches meeting during our dead week and our cross country, tennis and golf coaches are scrambling around getting stuff ready to go," Lee said. "I'm looking at them. Usually, I'm them. I'm usually on edge and raring to go. It's different not having that much responsibility on me. Don't get me wrong, I'd trade it in a heartbeat."
The first official day for fall practices in Illinois was Aug. 10.
It came and went without the usual commotion for football teams and felt strange for Mater Dei senior quarterback Reed Braundmeier.
"I already know that the season will happen later, but it won't feel the same," Braundmeier said. "At least we're still playing, but it was a weird feeling (Aug. 10) knowing that we should be almost playing but nothing's happening."
The Edwardsville boys soccer team had been preparing for the season with limited workouts before it was postponed. The Tigers are continuing to train and will use the extra time to prepare for the spring with conditioning drills. They are, however, limited in workouts, according to guidelines issued by the Illinois Department of Health.
Contact is prohibited at workouts and are limited to 50 people with proper social distancing.
"It's been a little repetitive the last couple of weeks because we can't do a lot of contacts with all the policy," Edwardsville senior defender Jack Heiderscheid. "It's all about getting back to the basics and everything helps."
Mascoutah also is taking advantage of the extra time.
Lee hopes to use it to help strengthen his roster, which lost 23 players to graduation.
"I know it stinks that we're not playing (in the fall)," Lee said. "But we have a lot of fresh faces out there anyway, so this kind of gives another full offseason to train and get ready to go. We're trying to take advantage of the extra time and get ready for it."
Being able to play a season at all is a big plus for Braundmeier, who is hoping to further his career in college. He does not have any offers yet but hopes to change that with a strong performance in the spring.
The Mater Dei quarterback guided the Knights to a 10-2 campaign while throwing for 2,527 yards and 24 touchdowns with five interceptions.
"My future somewhat depends on if we have a season or not because some colleges are wanting to see one more year to see if I can prove myself," Braundmeier said. "If I didn't have a season, I wouldn't be able to prove myself."
Friday night lights may be different this fall, but Lee knows his players will be ready to go when competition begins again.
"Once November rolls around, and it's (winter) season, it will go fast for a lot of our athletes," Lee said.
