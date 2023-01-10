Triad chooses longtime assistant Potthast as new football coach

TROY, Ill. — Triad High didn’t have to look far to find its new football coach.

Calvin Potthast, who was an assistant on former coach Paul Bassler’s staff, was hired Monday night to replace Bassler, who resigned in November after 25 seasons.

Potthast, 33, a special education instructor at Triad for the last nine years, served eight seasons as Bassler’s linebackers coach after a three-year stint as the defensive coordinator at Highland High, from where he graduated in 2008.

Potthast, the third coach at Triad in the last 48 years, described himself as “high energy.”

“I love football,” he said. “That’s what I do all the time. I don’t really have a hobby. My hobby is football. All I do is study stuff, learn stuff and try to take everything in.”

Triad athletics director Kenny Deatherage said “about a dozen” people expressed interest in the position. He interviewed seven candidates, including four from outside District 2.

“Calvin has been on staff for quite some time,” Deatherage said. “He’s been an unpaid coach; he’s not been paid a stipend. The commitment he has had with our program has been tremendous. The time is right. He is so driven and ready. The excitement he spilled out during the interview was very evident. He’s got the vision and the drive for Triad football that’s going to hopefully take our program to the next level.”

When Bassler resigned, he said one of his reasons was a growing sense that the community and even members of his own staff preferred a passing attack. Under Bassler, the Knights typically were a triple-option, ball-control team that seldom took to the air. They had just three 1,000-yard passing quarterbacks in his tenure.

“I have guys on staff that want to go a different direction,” Bassler said at the time. “They want to air it out and throw it all over. I think they have a good group coming back to be able to do that with. Some of the kids we threw to this year are coming back and Isaac Ackerman will be the next quarterback. He can sling it and spin it really well. He’s got a great arm. They’re going to be able to do some of the things they want do. I just don’t know whether, year in and year out, those (players) are going to be available.”

Potthast said he wasn’t one of the assistants clamoring for change.

“We’re going to do what we’re good at,” Potthast said. “We’re going to be physical. I’m not an air-raid guy. I’ll be the first to admit that. But we’re doing to do what’s best for our kids and what we all believe as a coaching staff fits our kids.

“We’ll adapt to what we’ve got. If we have a quarterback that can throw it, we’re going to throw it. If we have a receiver that can catch it, we’re going to let him catch it. We’ll put our players in the best position to win.”

Potthast said it was 2016 when he began entertaining thoughts of being a head coach. He enjoyed his years as an understudy on Bassler’s staff and became familiar with what made the Triad program tick.

“I was supporting Paul as best I could the entire time,” Potthast said. “I was hoping I could get the opportunity to be the next guy whenever he stepped away. Football is king at Triad … and the kids love it so much. I hope to continue the success and hopefully build on that success — especially in the playoffs.”

Bassler finished 152-98 at Triad, with 17 appearances in the playoffs and 11 Mississippi Valley Conference championships.

“Paul did great things while he was here and I learned a great amount from him,” Potthast said. “He was a great influence on me. I look forward to coaching the great athletes here at Triad. I want to let them shine.”

Potthast envisions overseeing the majority of the defensive responsibilities and is leaning toward having assistant Jeff Johnson handle the offensive end of things.

“I haven’t had any time to celebrate (getting the job),” Potthast said. “I’ve gone right to work, trying to build a staff, trying to meet the parents. I haven’t celebrated at all, to be honest. I want to have a players’ meeting (Wednesday). I’ve just gone to work. It was a big relief (to get the job). In the interview, I said I was more nervous about the interview than actually getting the job. I had been putting things together for six years.”