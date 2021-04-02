Triad defense stymies Mascoutah for second shutout of season

TROY, Ill. — It is the type of moment Triad senior Casey Mattea lives for on the football field.
Mattea, a 5-foot-9 defensive back, found himself on the proverbial island marking Mascoutah receiver Christian Harms with the top spot in the Mississippi Valley Bowl Series Pool A round robin on the line.
Sure enough, the ball came Harms’ way, but Mattea broke up the pass in the end zone to secure a 6-0 win for Triad (3-0), which plays at Granite City (0-3) at 7 p.m. April 9 as Pool A and Pool B cross over into bracket play next week.
“I was hoping to get the pick, honestly, even though all we needed was a batted ball,” Mattea said. “I'm just glad we got it and secured that (win).”
Mattea’s breakup in the end zone as time expired was a fitting way to end a game filled with offensive opportunity but dominated by defense.
Mascoutah (2-1) turned the ball over on downs four times, including once on the goal line as the Knights defense pitched its second shutout in three games.
“We let our defense here do what they do best, and they keep people out of the end zone,” Triad coach Paul Bassler said. “I can't say enough good things about our defense, and they work really hard in the weight room and everything, so our defense is pretty salty.”
Mascoutah started the final drive with two minutes left on its 34-yard line. The Indians drove to the Triad 35 with four seconds left.
With one last chance, Mascoutah quarterback Chase Hanson’s heave to the end zone was broken up by Mattea. Hanson extended the play with his legs by eluding two sacks, putting more pressure on the Triad secondary.
“You're looking at the quarterback to see if he's going to run it and you've also got to watch the wide receiver, just to make sure he's not trying to get open while he's scrambling,” Mattea said. “It's a difficult thing to do.”
Triad took advantage of prime field position on its opening drive that started at the Mascoutah 48. Drew Straub ripped off runs of 8, 9 and 15 yards to set up a 5-yard touchdown run by Sam Yager to give Triad a 6-0 lead with 7:38 left in the first quarter.
“I think we came out with a great game plan,” Yager said. “They started making adjustments and we just weren't able to punch one in after that.”
Mascoutah had an excellent opportunity to even the game after recovering a fumble on the Knights’ 9 late in the first. Hanson’s quarterback keeper on third down was stopped at the Triad goal line and the Knights’ defense stuffed Kevin Brown for no gain on fourth down.
Mascoutah marched deep into Triad territory in the second quarter, only to turn it over on downs again at the Knights’ 21.
“You just can't have the ball on the ground and not score on the one-inch line and not do some other things that we should have done against them,” Mascoutah coach Josh Lee said. “As long as I've been here, defensively, they are as good as it gets and so you have to take advantage of any opportunity to get points and we did not do that.”
Triad methodically marched down the field on a 12-play drive that ate up 6 minutes and 23 seconds of clock. But Jake Ellis’ 27-yard field goal try sailed wide left.
Triad held the ball for 15 minutes in the first half and outgained Mascoutah 165-125 but led just 6-0 at halftime.
“We kept shooting ourselves in the foot,” Bassler said. “Had horrible field position on our 1 and we did get some first downs at critical moments, but we couldn't come up with a big one when we really needed to and so we got some work to do on offense.”
Each team squandered a scoring chance early in the third.
Yager had an 87-yard touchdown run for Triad negated by an illegal shift penalty.
Mascoutah’s defense recovered a fumble on the next play to get the ball on the Knights’ 20, but Triad’s defense stiffened, and Aiden Jones’ 35-yard field goal try had plenty of distance but missed wide.
Straub and Yager combined for 162-yard rushing for Triad.
Hanson rushed for 129 yard and threw for 108 yards for Mascoutah.
The Indians will host Jerseyville at 7 p.m. April 9.
“Literally starting next week is a playoff-type atmosphere,” Lee said. “It gives the kids something to really play for. It's a really unique opportunity. We just got to clean up some mistakes and penalties and just keep getting better.”