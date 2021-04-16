Triad erases 21-point deficit to top Highland for spot in MVC Bowl final

“The blocking up front was really good, we made great adjustments at halftime and it just sort of opened up,” Yager said.

Triad actually had a chance to win the game in regulation but a 34-yard field goal attempt by junior Jake Ellis drifted wide, sending the game into overtime, where Wilkins came of age.

Wilkins, who had fumbled the shotgun snap on his first pass attempt of the game, went 7-for-14 for 153 yards and made a courageous throw in traffic to junior Roger Wolf on third-and 14 to put the Knights ahead in overtime.

“That was a risky play, but I saw the safety move over before the play. I saw (Wolf) come open over the middle and I let him go make a play,” Wilkins said.

Yager punched in the 2-point conversion and Triad led 29-21, but Highland sophomore quarterback Brent Wuebbles had the answer, finding Eli Jones on a throwback pass against the flow of the play, then finding Cade Altadonna at the back pylon for two points to send it to second overtime.

“We struggled understanding success tonight, but I thought our guys played tough — mentally tough and physically tough — and I’m proud of them for that,” Highland coach Jim Warnecke said.